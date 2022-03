Coach Mike Krzyzewski coached the final home game of his career on Saturday as North Carolina beat Duke, 94-81. Despite the loss and spending an absurd amount of money to see it in person, the crowd at Cameron Indoor was still very excited to shower Coach K with love after the game. Coach K meanwhile, apologized and let everyone know that the Blue Devils' performance was unacceptable.

