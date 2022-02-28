ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol’: Watch One Contestant’s Spellbound Performance

By Maggie Schneider
 5 days ago
ABC’s American Idol is back in full swing with a brand new season. One audition from last night’s episode is still giving viewers’ chills. This special contestant’s name is Noah Thompson, and he is a construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky. Having a passion for singing since he was a young child, Thompson has always wanted to make a career for himself in music.

“As a kid, all I thought about was playing music, being famous,” he begins. “But where I’m from, you don’t really get much opportunity.”

He goes on to say that while his family and friends are supportive of his big dreams, it is difficult for Noah to believe in himself.

“I’ve just never believed in myself,” he adds.

This is when Thompson’s best friend Arthur decides to sign him up for American Idol. Believing in his friend’s talent, he nominates Thompson for a slot on the singing competition.

“Noah has just got pure, raw, talent, man,” Arthur says. “It’s just something he was born with, and that’s something I’ve been trying to get through his head.”

After sending in a virtual audition, Thompson receives the news that he has been invited to audition for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. The smile on his face is priceless.

Thompson’s ‘American Idol’ Audition

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6aEJ7D82Xc

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Noah Thompson's Best Friend Forced Him To Audition – American Idol 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6aEJ7D82Xc)

After the sweet video montage comes Noah Thompson’s audition. He decides to sing “Giving You Up” by Kameron Marlowe for the judges. Strumming an acoustic guitar, his natural accept and rasp shine through the piece. Perry, Bryan, and Richie are all watching with encouraging facial expressions.

To get a better feel for Thompson’s pronunciation, Luke Bryan asks him to sing the chorus a second time.

“I don’t want to touch your accent,” he begins. “But, sing the chorus one more time and just be a little more deliberate with the lyrics.”

The contestant takes the note in stride and adds a new clarity to the song’s words. After singing the chorus, the judges have a lot of positive things to say. They invite Arthur into the audition room to get in on the fun.

“You are the American Dream,” Perry says.

“You are why this job is cool. We are really excited that you are here,” Bryan adds.

After all three judges voting “yes,” they stand up and scream “Noah, you’re going to Hollywood!”

It is an emotional moment for both Thompson and Arthur. Tearing up, the Kentucky native is excited to take the first step in his musical journey.

When’s The Next ‘American Idol’ Episode?

According to ABC, the show’s Hollywood Round airs on March 6 and 8 p.m. EST. The singing competition is available to watch on the network, as well as on streaming platforms. Hulu, fuboTV, and YouTube TV subscribers are able to watch new episodes on select devices.

