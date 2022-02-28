ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What to know about the 'house on fire' UN climate report

By SETH BORENSTEIN, FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press
Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
madison

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Devastating wildfires around the world will only grow in number in coming decades as climate change further fuels the chances of out-of-control blazes, a landmark report from the United Nations warns. Produced by more than 50 researchers from six continents, the report estimated...
ENVIRONMENT
Sioux City Journal

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said Monday that if human-caused global warming isn't limited to just another couple tenths of a degree, an Earth now struck regularly by deadly heat, fires, floods and drought in future decades will degrade in 127 ways, with some being "potentially irreversible." Today's children who may still be alive in the year 2100 are going to experience four times more climate extremes than they do now, even with only a few more tenths of a degree of warming over today's heat. But if temperatures increase nearly 2 more degrees Celsius from now (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) they would feel five times the floods, storms, drought and heatwaves, according to the collection of scientists at the IPCC. Already at least 3.3 billion people's daily lives "are highly vulnerable to climate change" and 15 times more likely to die from extreme weather, the report says. Large numbers of people are being displaced by worsening weather extremes. And the world's poor are being hit by far the hardest, it says. More people are going to die each year from heat waves, diseases, extreme weather, air pollution and starvation because of global warming, the report says.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

UN Releases Climate Report: What It Means For New England Residents, Economies

BOSTON (CBS) — A new climate report from the United Nations came with a dire warning: we are running out of ways to adapt to climate change. There is increasing danger to people, plants, animals, ecosystems, and economies with the people at risk in the billions and potential damages in the trillions of dollars. “There is a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a livable future on the planet,” said Hans-Otto Portner who is Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. If countries don’t do more to adapt to warming, there will be an unavoidable increase in risks. According to the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Jordans#Associated Press#Ap
AFP

'Liveable future' at risk, UN climate report warns

A landmark UN report said Monday that time had nearly run out to ensure a "liveable future" for all, detailing a horrifying "atlas of human suffering" and warning that far worse was to come. Species extinction, ecosystem collapse, insect-borne disease, deadly heatwaves and megastorms, water shortages, reduced crop yields -- all are measurably worse due to rising temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said. In the last year alone, the world has seen a cascade of unprecedented floods, heatwaves and wildfires across four continents. Such events will accelerate in coming decades even if the fossil fuel pollution driving climate change is rapidly brought to heel, the 195-nation IPCC warned.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

New UN report set to paint stark picture of impacts of climate change

A new UN science report is set to send what may be the starkest warning yet about the impacts of climate change on people and the planet.The assessment is the second in a series of three reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in the latest review of climate science, which take place every six or seven years for governments.It is being published on Monday, a little over 100 days after the Cop26 summit agreed to increase action to try and limit global warming to 1.5C (2.7F) to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.The outcomes of the...
ENVIRONMENT
morningbrew.com

Another troubling climate report from the UN

🌍 Another troubling climate report: A highly anticipated report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded there is a “brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.” It warned of certain “tipping points” that could increase climate risks if global temperatures exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels (it’s already increased 1.1 degrees).
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy