Regarding the Feb. 16 column, “No child should be left in foster care because of LGBTQ+ discrimination:”. I was 16 when my mother revealed her distaste for gay and lesbian marriages. She went ballistic at the thought they might adopt children. I believe that an obvious percentage of this world doesn’t believe in children having the right to a healthy, loving family. I know this because I grew up in a brutal family. I learned quickly that sharing the secret of my home life either got me in more trouble or being told not to make up stories.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO