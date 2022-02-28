Which New Moms Are at Highest Risk for Postpartum Depression?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of researchers with the University of Virginia is working to further understand postpartum depression. Roughly 1.1 million mothers participated in the “After Childbirth Survey” supported by the Flo app, which helps women track their menstrual cycle. The data set was provided to Doctor Jennifer Payne, who serves as the senior author on the UVA study.
Bethany Riddick began experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression nearly immediately after the birth of her son in March 2020. She didn’t want to watch television, read books, go for walks or even step onto the balcony of her Milwaukee apartment. Lockdown restrictions had just started in Wisconsin to slow the spread of the coronavirus, making her feel even more isolated. With her mother living in another state, she largely spent her postpartum days alone.
Earlier this month, when Georgia’s Senate approved expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage from six months to a year, reproductive health advocates hoped the vote signaled a shift in the public perception of one of the most stereotyped groups in America: low-income pregnant and new mothers. That’s because the growing body...
Findings from the journal Frontiers in Psychology shed light on the link between pain invalidation and risk of depression. The study found that participants who felt invalidated in their pain experienced greater shame, and in turn, greater symptoms of depression. Pain is a subjective experience that is imperceptible to others....
The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women with long or irregular periods are at increased risk for a serious condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, according to a new study. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a chronic disease in which excess fat builds up in the liver. It...
WHEN Madison Chavez fell pregnant at 16 years old, there were plenty of people in her life who didn't think she'd keep the baby - yet alone stay with her high school boyfriend Josh. Flash forward eight years, the former teen mum, who lives in the US, is now expecting...
MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Black women who often encountered racism before age 20 have an increased risk of depression, new research shows. Of the 1,600 Black women in Detroit, aged 25 to 35, who took part in the study, nearly two-thirds said they'd been subjected to some form of racism during adolescence, and more than one-third had symptoms of depression.
There’s something you should know about depression: It lies. Depression tells you that feeling hopeless and overwhelmed is normal, and you don’t need help. Or that therapy and medication won’t do anything because this is just who you are. In fact, a 2016 study in The American Journal of Psychotherapy backs this up, showing that cognitive distortions (false or exaggerated thoughts) are more commonly experienced in those with depression. I’ve experienced this firsthand, and it almost prevented me from getting the help I needed.
Since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago, there have been dozens of cases where people were misdiagnosed and not properly treated after visiting doctors. In most of these cases, people started proper treatment after a while, but unfortunately, for others these situations were fatal. Few days...
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A New Mexico State University professor led a nationwide study to understand the relationship between COVID-19 and post-illness psychological symptoms, according to a news release from NMSU. The study examined the long-term psychological burdens of COVID-19 and found that survivors of the disease are...
State Sen. Anna Wishart has introduced a bill, LB 929, that is critical to the health of new moms. This bill extends Medicaid postpartum coverage from two to 12 months and makes a great deal of sense. Cardiovascular diseases, including stroke, are the leading cause of maternal mortality in the...
Neuroscientists at University College London have developed a method of manipulating star-shaped cells situated within the brain using microscopic magnets. We spoke to researchers Dr Yichao Yu and Prof Mark Lythgoe to find out more. Your technique is focused on brain cells called astrocytes. What exactly are they?. Yichao: They’re...
Although Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has deemed it "child abuse," access to "gender-affirming" services cuts the odds of severe depression and maybe even suicide among transgender teens, a new study finds. Investigators came to that conclusion after tracking the mental health of 104 transgender and nonbinary kids, aged 13 to...
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
New metrics released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday drop mask guidelines for most people in indoor public settings. The new metrics have caused a drastic shift in the measurement of COVID-19 community levels by county. Based on the new metrics, only 28% of people in the United States live in a high-risk county where residents should wear a mask indoors in public to protect themselves against COVID transmission.
The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up for 11.6 per cent of Covid-19 variants in the United States as of 5 March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. The cases of BA.2 variant have been doubling each week, CDC data from last week initially showed. However, the numbers were revised to a slightly lower degree on Tuesday.Revised estimates from the CDC showed that the “stealth” Omicron sub-variant accounted for more than 6 per cent of the cases in the US in the week that ended on 26 February, and nearly four per cent in the week...
People who experience high inflammatory reactivity to socially stressful situations are more likely to develop depressive symptoms, according to a new study published in Psychological Science. The findings provide new insights into how interpersonal stress and inflammatory responses are related to mental illness. “We set out to discover why psychological...
A meta-study of placebo effect research has revealed a link between the phenomenon — where people feel better or improve even without an active treatment — and an experimental depression treatment. The discovery could help us harness the effect to treat mental health conditions. The placebo effect: The...
Comments / 0