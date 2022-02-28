ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Watch The Verge’s Steam Deck review

By Sean Hollister
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree weeks ago, I opened up a cardboard box containing the Steam Deck, Valve’s incredible new gadget that attempts to make PC gaming portable — and sometimes wildly succeeds. Today, you no longer need to read a 4,000-word review...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer

It's a shame Steam Deck's launch won't be much of a launch

What a strange ritual that was: Years after it was possible to shop online and have stuff shipped to our doors we were still lining up for 12 hours to buy new game consoles at midnight, either because it was the only way to get one or just to have it in our hands at the very first possible second. I'm not going to say I'm nostalgic for those midnight launch waits—when my friend and I went to pick up Halo 3 at a GameStop in 2007 and saw a line of people stretching across an entire parking lot, we went to IHOP for pancakes and came back at 12:30 am. If I ever have a choice between pancakes and a line, I'll choose pancakes.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Valve says it’s working on a fix for ‘Elden Ring’ stuttering on Steam Deck

Valve has confirmed it is currently in the process of fixing Elden Ring‘s stuttering issues on the Steam Deck. Following the recent launch of FromSoftware‘s latest title, there have been reports from players who have been experiencing framerate and stuttering issues on PC. The developer has since released a new patch to address these issues but requires more time to fix them fully.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Gabe Newell deliver Steam Decks to unsuspecting fans

Those reports of Valve Software president Gabe Newell hand-delivering Steam Decks are true, and there’s even video proof!. Yes, it seems when Newell isn’t busy saying MMORPGs are better than the Metaverse or explaining that 50 percent of Bitcoin transactions on Steam were fraudulent, he’s off delivering parcels in Seattle. Well, just this once, anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The most expensive Steam Deck is the most popular, and it's changing how Valve thinks about Steam Deck 2

Steam Deck came in a range of options when it went up for pre-orders, but one stood as the overwhelming favorite. Valve co-founder Gabe Newell revealed that the most expensive version of Steam Deck the company offered, the $649.99 model with 512 GB of NVMe memory and an anti-glare etched glass screen, was by far the most popular in an interview for the latest issue of Edge Magazine. This came as a surprise for Valve's first foray into portable gaming PCs, given how Valve expected price to be the "critical factor" in its success, but it will definitely be a consideration for Steam Deck 2.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Valve#Faq
The Verge

The creators of Triangle Strategy know it has a weird name

The last few games that Tomoya Asano has worked on all have a few things in common. A producer at Square Enix, Asano’s most recent titles have been attempts at reimagining the classic Japanese role-playing game for modern audiences, harking back to the glory days of turn-based Final Fantasy adventures. They also all have extremely weird names like Bravely Default, Octopath Traveler, and Various Daylife. That trend continues with the release of Triangle Strategy on the Nintendo Switch today.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Is Samsung the latest Android device maker throttling apps?

Some of Samsung’s smartphones include software that appears to be artificially limiting, or throttling, the performance of thousands of popular apps, Android Authority reports. Reports about the behavior have been gathering steam on Twitter, as well as Samsung’s Korean community forums. At the core of the issue is...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Watch Valve’s Gabe Newell deliver Steam Decks to mostly confused customers

One of my favorite things about famous game developers is how hyper-specific their fame is. So naturally I was delighted to see a promotional video put out by Valve showing its co-founder and president Gabe Newell — one of the most famous game developers in the world — confusing the heck out of some members of the public by hand-delivering Steam Decks in person.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

After mistaken identity and confusion, a piece of space junk slams into the Moon

After years of zooming through deep space, a presumed leftover piece of a Chinese rocket slammed into the Moon today, just as space tracking experts expected it would. At least, it should have hit the Moon around 7:30AM ET this morning, as long as the law of gravity has not changed. The collision brings an end to the rocket’s life in space and likely leaves a fresh new crater on the Moon that may be up to 65 feet wide.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

Apple is reportedly working on a device with a 20-inch folding display

Apple may be working on a device with a 20-inch foldable display, which Apple tracker Mark Gurman describes as an “iPad / MacBook hybrid” in Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter. Gurman says that Apple is, indeed, exploring the possibility of a folding device of the sort, backing up...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Watch as Gabe Newell stuns the first Steam Deck recipients

If you're lucky enough to be in the first wave of folks who pre-ordered the Steam Deck, and also happen to live near the Valve company headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, then you might have had your new handheld PC hand-delivered by the big guy himself, Gabe Newell. If you're unaware...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Google’s Bay Area employees will return to the office in April

Google announced Wednesday that employees at its Bay Area offices and several other US locations will officially return to the office on April 4th. Starting that date, the company will kick off its previously announced hybrid work approach, where it expects most staffers to be in the office approximately three days per week.
BUSINESS
The Verge

The Nintendo Switch changed what I want from video games

For most of my life, there were two kinds of video games: those you played at home and those you played on a handheld. There was a clear distinction. Even when a powerful device came along, like the PlayStation Vita with its “console-quality” graphics, you could still pretty much always tell the difference; games had their own feel based on the platform. Metroid on the GameCube was very different from Metroid on the Game Boy Advance. But that all changed when the Nintendo Switch launched five years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Amazon is closing all 68 of its Books, 4-Star, and Pop Up physical stores

Amazon is closing most of its physical stores, the company announced today, with all 68 of its Amazon Books, Amazon 4-Star, and Amazon Pop Up locations across the US and the UK set to close while the company refocuses on its grocery and fashion stores, Reuters reports. Amazon Books was...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Inside Sonos’ decision to sue Google — and how it won

Sonos has long accused other tech giants of stealing its patents and technology, but in 2020, it actually sued Google for patent infringement. Sonos said that it had disclosed details about how its technology worked during negotiations to integrate Google’s voice assistant and that Google had copied the tech and then released cheaper products it subsidized with revenue from search advertising. Sonos recently won that lawsuit at the US International Trade Commission, which ruled that Google infringed all five patents Sonos brought to court. In response, Google had to change how some of its speakers worked, including reducing some functionality. Google is, of course, appealing, but you just don’t see this very often.
BUSINESS
The Verge

How to upgrade your Nintendo Switch storage and migrate your games

The Nintendo Switch only comes with 32GB of internal storage, which is minuscule if you plan on having more than just a handful of games and apps downloaded to your handheld console. The solution is to use a microSD card to expand the Switch’s storage. But what’s the easiest way to do that? And if you already have a microSD card and want to use a new one with more capacity, how do you migrate your files? Don’t worry; we’ll walk you through it all.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Apple could be working on a Mac mini and Mac Pro hybrid called the Mac Studio

We already knew Apple has big plans for the Mac in 2022. But a new report from 9to5Mac has shared some interesting details about the rumored Mac Pro mini. The rumored computer is said to be a hybrid of the Mac mini and the Mac Pro. The reports hit as Apple continues its journey towards ditching Intel-based processors in its Mac computer lineup.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Five years on, Breath of the Wild’s open world is still unmatched

When Breath of the Wild was released five years ago today, its rapturous reception didn’t just happen because of how it represented a long-overdue revamp of the Legend of Zelda series’ stale formula. That certainly helped. But what really made it resonate was its revolutionary approach to open-world game design.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

I’m obsessed with a stick in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

I’m obsessed with a stick in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. That’s a sentence I never thought I’d utter before the new glaive weapon arrived in the game last week. Released as part of The Witch Queen expansion, the glaive is a powerful and versatile... stick. Or “stabby stabby murder sticks,” as Bungie described the glaives last week. You can melee with it and slay enemies at close range, shoot a projectile from afar, or block an attack.
VIDEO GAMES

