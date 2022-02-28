Hatfield-based Code Biotherapeutics Enters Collaboration Deal with Takeda Potentially Worth $2B

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN), a Silicon Valley-based smart lidar solution provider, together with Fibre Based Integrations, an established fiber optics systems house, are collaborating to develop lidar-based vehicle detection solutions in Cape Town, South Africa, to enable city-wide smart transportation infrastructure. According to the update, the joint effort combines Fibre Based Integrations’ expertise in optics system integration and Cepton’s innovative lidar technologies to help the city of Cape Town monitor lane usage and identify vehicles using incorrect lanes. Fibre Based Integrations has deployed vehicle classification systems on traffic lights at intersections and overhead devices that incorporate Cepton’s Helius(R) Smart Lidar System with Vista(R)-P lidar sensors. “The reason we chose to deploy lidars in our vehicle detection and classification systems is their superior accuracy,” said Josh Goosen, system engineer at Fibre Based Integrations. “We have previously tested radars and some other types of sensors, and we found that they lack the resolution needed to accurately locate and count vehicles and provide accurate 3D information about their sizes and speeds.”

