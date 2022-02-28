ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatfield-based Code Biotherapeutics Enters Collaboration Deal with Takeda Potentially Worth $2B

By Christine Tarlecki
 5 days ago
Hatfield-based Code Biotherapeutics has entered into a collaboration and option deal with Takeda with a potential value of $2 billion, writes John George for The Business Journals. Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda will leverage the biotechnology company’s proprietary targeted 3DNA non-viral genetic...

Copy of Wiser Wealth: How to become an Angel Investor

Last year saw a record number of people become what is known as angel investors, which is where you back a startup business to help fund their venture. It is risky due to most startups failing, but if things go well, it can come with a big payoff. That might...
ECONOMY
Forbes Magazine Ranks King of Prussia Global Biotech Leader Among America’s Best Employers for 2022

With 25,000 global employees, CSL is one of 500 Large Employers recognized across 25 industry sectors. The annual rankings from Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, are based on an independent survey of approximately 60,000 U.S. employees. CSL’s robust U.S. presence includes the operational headquarters...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Malvern Bank Appoints Two New Executives, ‘Both Perfect Fits’ for Its Culture of Providing High-Level Service

Malvern Bank CEO Anthony Weagley describes Sandra Selzer, top, and Susan Marshall as "perfect fits" within the company's culture. Malvern Bank, National Association has appointed Sandra G.M. Selzer as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Susan Marshall as Senior Vice President, Director of Human Resources. As General Counsel, Selzer will...
MALVERN, PA
King of Prussia District Debuts a New and Improved Website

We are so excited to share the new and improved King of Prussia District website!. Stay in-the-know about upcoming events, future developments and KOP’s hottest retailers and restaurants:. Visit here for the new site: www.visitkop.com. King of Prussia District proudly announces the debut of a new-and-improved VisitKOP.com. Designed by...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
