The University of Iowa's domination of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Player of the Year continued Tuesday with Caitlin Clark taking home the award for the first time. Clark, a sophomore from West Des Moines, averaged 27.5 points per game during the regular season to go along with 8.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest. According to the University of Iowa Sports Information Department, in addition to leading the nation in both scoring and assists, Clark also is tops in the nation in total assists (225), points (743), and triple-doubles (5). Oh, and she also reached 1,500 career points faster than any other men's or women's Division I player in the last two decades. She currently has 1,542 career points.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO