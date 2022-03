We returned to Frankfort last Tuesday following the long President’s Day weekend and hit the ground running on the second half of the 2022 General Assembly. In anticipation of the filing deadline on Tuesday of this week, members are filing the last of their bills and resolutions for the Session. The first 30 days of Session saw a number of priority measures pass through the House, including a fiscally responsible state budget, a constitutional and contiguous redistricting plan, and reform of an outdated unemployment insurance system. As the Session continues, I will keep you updated as we push forward priority legislation.

