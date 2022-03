Breeze Airways, the low-cost carrier from JetBlue and WestJet founder David Neeleman, is about to go global. The new airline, which took flight in May 2021, initially launched with 39 routes across 16 cities in the U.S., focusing on smaller hubs like Louisville, Kentucky; Tampa, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; and Norfolk, Virginia. Shortly after, the carrier quickly became the best-funded airline startup in U.S. history, with over $300 million in capital raised within its first three months of operations.

