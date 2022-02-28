ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Big vendors share the spoils as Orange names 5G SA suppliers

By Mary Lennighan
telecoms.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange has named the companies that will provide the kit for its standalone 5G networks in Europe and it is going with the big traditional telco vendors. At a time when telcos are increasingly turning to smaller players and those from the IT space for their networking needs, Orange has chosen...

telecoms.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Dish Wireless loses more customers as its 5G network deadlines loom

When T-Mobile was seeking FCC approval for its $26 billion merger with Sprint, the regulatory agency was concerned that reducing the number of major U.S. carriers by 25% would lead to higher prices and poorer service for consumers. So the FCC, T-Mobile, and Sprint worked out a deal with Dish Network to become the "fourth nationwide facilities-based network competitor."
TECHNOLOGY
Sportico

A.I. Highlights Startup Lands $100M to Fuel Global Growth

Click here to read the full article. Automated highlights startup WSC Sports is expanding its ambitions after raising a $100M Series D round.  The Tel Aviv-founded company currently helps 200 clients around the world—including the NBA, ESPN and YouTube TV—generate game recap videos and shorter clips using software that automatically identifies exciting action. WSC’s tech was used to create 3.4 million highlights in 2021. With the new funding, WSC plans to add 150 employees this year in Israel as well as New York, Sydney and London.  ION Crossover Partners (ICP) led the round, which included participation from Intel Capital and Dan Gilbert’s...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

KDDI Turns on 5G SA Open RAN Site in Japan with Samsung & Fujitsu

KDDI, Samsung Electronics and Fujitsu announced that the companies have turned on the world's first commercial 5G Standalone Open RAN site powered by virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN in Kawasaki, Kanagawa. For the deployment of this first site, KDDI used O-RAN compliant solutions, including Samsung's 5G virtualized CU (vCU) and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia Networks#5g#Software Update#G Sa#Ericsson#Sdm#Zte#Chinese#Casa Systems#Hpe#Dell#Onap#Xiaomi#Pan European
marketplace.org

Russia tries to stop exit of Western businesses as departures accelerate

Russia’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country will seek to temporarily stop foreign investors from selling Russian assets. It’s a move to stem the exit of Western businesses. A growing number of businesses have been cutting ties or at least trying to distance themselves from Russia as...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Panasonic Announces 4680 Battery Cell Production In Japan

Panasonic has officially announced that its Energy Company will produce the new 4680 cylindrical lithium-ion batteries in Japan "in order to expand its business globally." The company will establish a production facility at its Wakayama Factory in western Japan to manufacture 4680-type battery cells, which were first unveiled in October 2021.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oracle
thefastmode.com

Telefónica Validates New Open RAN All-in-One 5G SA Small Cell

Telefónica this week announced the successful validation of its new Open RAN all-in-one 5G Standalone small cell. The demonstration carried out by Node-H and Askey in Telefonica’s Technology & Automation Lab is a step forward to deliver highly performant, open, flexible, secure and reliable 5G services with small cells. With this ORAN-compliant solution Telefonica targets to increase the small cell ecosystem by delivering an innovative product that enables a wide range of use cases for different vertical markets.
SOFTWARE
Metro International

Toyota supplier cyberattack shows big vulnerability that small firms bring

TOKYO (Reuters) – The cyberattack on a Toyota Motor Corp supplier that brought the automaker’s domestic production to a halt shows how more vulnerable small firms can pose a big threat that Japan needs to do more to address, cybersecurity specialists said. No information was available about who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thefastmode.com

KDDI Develops O-RAN–Compliant 5G SA Virtualized Base Station with Wind River

Wind River on Tuesday announced that KDDI has used Wind River Studio for its O-RAN–compliant 5G stand-alone virtualized base station technology, which has recently launched on its commercial network. Wind River is a leader in the early 5G landscape, powering the majority of 5G RAN deployments with operators such...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

SourceMap raises $10M to step up supply chain transparency and traceability

Amid Russian aggression in Ukraine, companies with suppliers in the region have a challenge to overcome. With supply lines between the region and the rest of the world beginning to sever, brands that source their parts and raw materials from Russia and Ukraine will need to start looking elsewhere, but transitioning to a new supplier that fits is no small task.
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

Samsung and SK Telecom complete first SA Option 4 5G trial

Samsung has announced that it has completed the first SA Option 4 5G trial with SK Telecom, the trial was completed on SK Telecom’s Standalone 5G SA commercial network. SK Telecom has been working with Samsung for some time to develop new 5G technology, more information is below. “While...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Schneider Electric at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with the ongoing MWC Barcelona 2022, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Mark Bidinger, Global Segment President for Cloud and Service Providers at Schneider Electric on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What do you think MWC 2022 will be...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Orange picks Nokia for rollout of 'standalone' 5G in France

BARCELONA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Orange (ORAN.PA), France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Monday it has opted for Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) for the rollout of the core network of the so-called 'standalone' next generation of mobile internet, or 5G, in its home country. The technology is installed...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Truphone pairs with Skylo for ‘breakthrough’ mobile coverage

Truphone has announced a partnership with satellite network service provider Skylo Technologies to “create ubiquitous cellular and satellite coverage” for mobile users. Announced at Mobile World Congress 2022, the pairing aims to expand the areas where cell service is available by allowing users to switch between using cellular and satellite coverage with the push of just a few buttons.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

STL Launches Portfolio of Multi-band 4G/5G Macro O-RAN Compliant RUs

STL this week announced the launch of Firebird, a path-breaking line of ORAN-based macro radios for dense, wide area 5G coverage. STL Firebird is a portfolio of multi-band 4G/5G macro O-RAN compliant radio units (O-RUs), initially available in Band 1, 40, 41, and 78 among others. These software-defined radios are based on a platform architecture and fulfill varying 5G coverage and capacity requirements of global carriers. Earlier this year, STL announced its collaboration with Meta Connectivity to design and develop dual RAT (Radio Access Technologies) 4G and 5G radio products, specifically in the Band 40 and 78. Through the Evenstar program, STL is working with Meta Connectivity to accelerate the adoption of Open RAN solutions.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

HTC Vive Partners with Supermicro to Launch Portable Private 5G Solution

HTC Vive (HTC)has unveiled its latest portable private 5G solution – the Reign Core - working closely with new HTC subsidiary, G Reigns, and in collaboration with Supermicro. Supermicro provided hardware as part of this collaboration, demonstrating the versatility of the new Reign Core 5G product. G Reigns has...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

NEC Adds Containerized Charging Gateway Function to its Converged Core

NEC recently announced it has enhanced its Converged Core by launching a containerized Charging Gateway Function (CGF). This new Network Function (NF) provides significant flexibility in processing increasingly complex billing information, while also enabling mobile network operators (MNOs) to efficiently launch new charging models. This new flexible billing capability frees MNOs from legacy usage-based systems and allows for monetization strategies that closely match a specific use case.5G networks are expected to provide end-users with various types of services built on eMBB), mMTC) and URLLC. While a legacy billing model, such as flat-rate or usage-based billing, may fit for eMMB services, it will become inadequate as mMTC and URLLC services come to life in the coming years. For example, a Quality of Service model would be more suitable for a URLLC, with quality guarantees with discounts based on Service Level Agreements. mMTC billings, on the other hand, should be based on the number of concurrent connections for IoT devices, such as connected home appliances.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy