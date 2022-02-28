Big vendors share the spoils as Orange names 5G SA suppliers

NEC recently announced it has enhanced its Converged Core by launching a containerized Charging Gateway Function (CGF). This new Network Function (NF) provides significant flexibility in processing increasingly complex billing information, while also enabling mobile network operators (MNOs) to efficiently launch new charging models. This new flexible billing capability frees MNOs from legacy usage-based systems and allows for monetization strategies that closely match a specific use case.5G networks are expected to provide end-users with various types of services built on eMBB), mMTC) and URLLC. While a legacy billing model, such as flat-rate or usage-based billing, may fit for eMMB services, it will become inadequate as mMTC and URLLC services come to life in the coming years. For example, a Quality of Service model would be more suitable for a URLLC, with quality guarantees with discounts based on Service Level Agreements. mMTC billings, on the other hand, should be based on the number of concurrent connections for IoT devices, such as connected home appliances.

