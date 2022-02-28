Mercy Health to offer free quit smoking classes

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health REACH Services – Springfield will be offering a free six-week series of smoking cessation classes.

According to Mercy Health, the classes will take place on Mondays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the offices of Mercy Health REACH services on the following dates:

March 7

March 17

March 21

March 28

April 4

April 11

A free $10 gas card will be offered to participants for each session attended while supplies last said Mercy Health.

For more information or to register, Mercy Health said to contact Marcy Ivory from REACH at (937) 390-5333.

The class size will be limited to six to provide comfortable group interaction and COVID-19 safety.

