I love being a nurse except for one thing. Sometimes I know way too much about what can go wrong. For instance, every time my infant grandson spends the night, we have so much fun, but I never sleep well because a little voice in the back of my head worries about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). His first birthday is in a little over a month, so I will be very glad when that milestone is behind us, even though the risk is not completely gone. It’s just scary that every year in the US we lose infants and children for no reason anyone can explain.

ODESSA, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO