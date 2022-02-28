ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Fire Department to Conduct Live Fire Training on March 2

Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 9 days ago

The Greensboro Fire Department plans to conduct live fire training from approximately 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, March 2 at 1204 Fuller St. This training is for the 21 fire recruits that make up the 75th Greensboro Fire Department recruit class. Heavy amounts of smoke may be present in the area, but should not pose hazards to the public.

All structures utilized for live fire training by the Greensboro Fire Department meet compliance with NC DENR-Air Quality and NC Public Health regulations. Live fire training provides the opportunity for firefighters to gain valuable practice and experience in fire control and extinguishment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
The Hill

US, Poland still discussing possible jet deal

American and Polish officials are still discussing how Warsaw could transfer its fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine following a surprise announcement that caused Washington to balk at the idea, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday. “We continue to consult with our Polish counterparts,” the official said, adding...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Control#Firefighters#Nc Denr Air Quality#Nc Public Health
CBS News

Students across Florida protest "Don't Say Gay" bill

Demonstrators across Florida protested after the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the Senate. The bill would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics surrounding sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

104
Followers
497
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy