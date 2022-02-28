Fire Department to Conduct Live Fire Training on March 2

The Greensboro Fire Department plans to conduct live fire training from approximately 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, March 2 at 1204 Fuller St. This training is for the 21 fire recruits that make up the 75th Greensboro Fire Department recruit class. Heavy amounts of smoke may be present in the area, but should not pose hazards to the public.

All structures utilized for live fire training by the Greensboro Fire Department meet compliance with NC DENR-Air Quality and NC Public Health regulations. Live fire training provides the opportunity for firefighters to gain valuable practice and experience in fire control and extinguishment.