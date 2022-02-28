ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equity Monday: Fintech consolidation could be picking up

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Every Monday, Grace and Alex scour the news and record notes on what’s going on to kick off the week. This weekend was yet another...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

How quickly do enterprise tech firms need to grow to satisfy today’s investors?

It’s hard to say what had the stock market in a tizzy, but it certainly wasn’t the companies’ straight revenue numbers, as all reported strong quarters:. There is a lot going on in the world right now, and the stock market has been on a rough ride so far this year. Maybe the negativity is just contagious.
TechCrunch

Ukraine, API startups and startup valuations

Hello friends! I had a little something saved for this email, but it wound up being pushed back to next week, so expect to read about that in a few days. The good news is that we now have some more room to play with today. So let’s chat tech’s...
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
TechCrunch

Rivian CEO walks back price hike for any customers who preordered before March 1

Rivian’s price change means that the base model of the R1T pickup went from $67,500 to just under $79,000, while the R1S base model had a similar jump, from $70,000 to $84,000. The plan as announced was that all preorder customers who weren’t in the final stages of actually paying for and taking delivery of their vehicles would have to pay for the difference in order to have their preorder honored.
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY

