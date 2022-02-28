ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What to know about the 'house on fire' UN climate report

By SETH BORENSTEIN, FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an...

www.wfmz.com

The Press

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report. THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Devastating wildfires around the world will only grow in number in coming decades as climate change further fuels the chances of out-of-control blazes, a landmark report from the United Nations warns.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

'Liveable future' at risk, UN climate report warns

A landmark UN report said Monday that time had nearly run out to ensure a "liveable future" for all, detailing a horrifying "atlas of human suffering" and warning that far worse was to come. Species extinction, ecosystem collapse, insect-borne disease, deadly heatwaves and megastorms, water shortages, reduced crop yields -- all are measurably worse due to rising temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said. In the last year alone, the world has seen a cascade of unprecedented floods, heatwaves and wildfires across four continents. Such events will accelerate in coming decades even if the fossil fuel pollution driving climate change is rapidly brought to heel, the 195-nation IPCC warned.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

New UN report set to paint stark picture of impacts of climate change

A new UN science report is set to send what may be the starkest warning yet about the impacts of climate change on people and the planet.The assessment is the second in a series of three reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in the latest review of climate science, which take place every six or seven years for governments.It is being published on Monday, a little over 100 days after the Cop26 summit agreed to increase action to try and limit global warming to 1.5C (2.7F) to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.The outcomes of the...
ENVIRONMENT

