World

Caribbean Airlines

 9 days ago

Full Service / Network • Trinidad and Tobago

cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Informs Guests of Updated Protocols

Royal Caribbean has updated its healthy sail protocols. Changes involve the cruise line eliminating the vaccinated and unvaccinated areas onboard its ships. Previously, certain areas onboard were not accessible for guests who had not been fully vaccinated. All guests can go to all public areas onboard with the new protocols.
TRAVEL
travelnoire.com

Most Romantic Spots In The Mexican Caribbean

Over 6,000 cenotes exist throughout Riviera Maya, comprising the world’s largest subterranean river system: the Grand Mayan Aquifer. With their stunning depth, cool waters, and magical atmosphere, these historic natural caves and pools have long been considered sacred spaces, and can now be the site for a proposal like no other. Playa del Carmen’s Bushman Photography offers a cenote package that begins with a shaman ceremony in a temazcal – where couples will experience renewal and transformation in this ancient Mayan sweat lodge – before heading to a picturesque cenote, where a photographer will be on hand to capture every emotional moment.
LIFESTYLE
Metro International

Caribbean falling behind in COVID fight, PAHO warns

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday that the Caribbean was falling behind in its effort to fight COVID-19 as only 63% of its eligible population was vaccinated and large regional discrepancies persist. Out of 13 countries and territories in the Americas that have not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Caribbean Airlines#Aircraft#Boeing 737 800#Trinidad And Tobago#Departures
SFGate

Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

Feb. 17 – Feb. 24, 2022. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images...
PHOTOGRAPHY
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Decides to Remove Calls to Russia

In light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Royal Caribbean International has decided to remove calls to Russia, and has finalized itinerary changes for Voyager of the Seas‘ upcoming visits. Though the ship had been scheduled to visit St. Petersburg, that port has been removed and alternative calls planned.
LIFESTYLE
townandcountrymag.com

Prince William and Kate Announce a Major Caribbean Tour

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to undertake an official overseas visit together. Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, on a week-long tour in late March. This will be their first official visit to the Caribbean.
U.K.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Boeing
buckinghamshirelive.com

'Starving' mum offered only crisps, popcorn, celery and chocolate on long-haul British Airways flight

A mum claims British Airways ruined her Caribbean holiday by leaving her so 'starving' on a nine-hour flight after a 'pitiful' meal of only crisps, popcorn, celery and other chocolate that she almost passed out. Mum-of-two Amber Fisher suffers from coeliac disease but says the airline's 'confusing website' led her to believe she simply had to inform crew of her allergy upon boarding to be provided with a gluten-free meal.
LIFESTYLE

