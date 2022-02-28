Caribbean Airlines

Over 6,000 cenotes exist throughout Riviera Maya, comprising the world’s largest subterranean river system: the Grand Mayan Aquifer. With their stunning depth, cool waters, and magical atmosphere, these historic natural caves and pools have long been considered sacred spaces, and can now be the site for a proposal like no other. Playa del Carmen’s Bushman Photography offers a cenote package that begins with a shaman ceremony in a temazcal – where couples will experience renewal and transformation in this ancient Mayan sweat lodge – before heading to a picturesque cenote, where a photographer will be on hand to capture every emotional moment.

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 HOURS AGO