ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mavenir partners with Qualcomm to bolster OpenRAN offering

By Andrew Wooden
telecoms.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new deal will see US network software provider Mavenir and mobile chip giant Qualcomm collaborate on new OpenRAN solutions. Specifically the new deal allows Mavenir to expand its OpenRAN portfolio of mmWave and Massive MIMO 5G Radio Units with 64T64R capabilities to 8T8R radios. The firm also plans to develop...

telecoms.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Mavenir to Demo AWS Cloud-hosted E2E 5G Core in MWC 2022

Mavenir on Monday today that it will be showcasing Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) cloud-hosted 5G core network for various 4G/5G use cases at Mobile World Congress 2022. Mavenir is already working with customers for trials and deployment of Mavenir’s end-to-end solution on AWS. Mavenir will deploy the cloud-native...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Qualcomm Partners With TikTok Parent ByteDance on XR Devices and Software

MWC 2022 kicked off in Barcelona on Sunday with phone launches from companies including Honor, TCL and Nokia. But one company was absolutely everywhere at the show. Qualcomm and its Snapdragon platform are the backbone upon which are built many products unveiled at the mobile trade show, such as the new Lenovo ThinkPad X13s. And the company also rocked up at the show with announcements of its own.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Seekingalpha.com

FactSet and BlackRock partner to offer Portware's EMS Capabilities with Aladdin

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) entered into a multi-year partnership to integrate Portware's execution management system capabilities with the Aladdin platform, BlackRock’s end-to-end investment management and operations platform. The offering will provide common clients with a seamless experience across multi-asset portfolio and risk management, and trading execution, including access...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Mavenir Deploys its Cloud-Native IMS Solution for Turkcell

Mavenir this week announced that it has successfully deployed one of the biggest fully cloud-native IMS systems in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The deployment for Turkcell in Turkey evolves voice services for the 5G era with Mavenir’s cloud-native IMS, having successfully migrated all the voice call traffic from 11 million VoLTE-capable customers. Additional capacity also gives Turkcell room to support ongoing growth and is planned to expand to support 24 million 4G users out of a total subscriber base of 38 million.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Technology#Radio#Innovation#Mimo#G Radio Units#Qualcomm Technologies#Asic#Oran#Mwc 2022
Sportico

A.I. Highlights Startup Lands $100M to Fuel Global Growth

Click here to read the full article. Automated highlights startup WSC Sports is expanding its ambitions after raising a $100M Series D round.  The Tel Aviv-founded company currently helps 200 clients around the world—including the NBA, ESPN and YouTube TV—generate game recap videos and shorter clips using software that automatically identifies exciting action. WSC’s tech was used to create 3.4 million highlights in 2021. With the new funding, WSC plans to add 150 employees this year in Israel as well as New York, Sydney and London.  ION Crossover Partners (ICP) led the round, which included participation from Intel Capital and Dan Gilbert’s...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Microsoft Defender now offers protection across Azure, AWS and Google Cloud

Microsoft has announced it is extending the protections afforded by its Defender for Cloud security platform to include workloads running in Google Cloud environments. In addition to existing support for AWS and Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Defender for Cloud will now offer native support for Google’s platform too, including “out-of-the-box” recommendations to help companies protect critical workloads from cybersecurity threats.
SOFTWARE
charlottenews.net

Metamall Partners With Jigen NFT Provider To Offer Safety For Brands In Metaverse

Metamall, the Web3 Metaverse platform offering an enhanced retail experience to shoppers, designers, property/space owners, and marketers, is today announcing a partnership with Jigen, the luxury NFT provider. The move is expected to enhance the value of the Metamall brand and token ($MALL) while also bolstering Jigen's position as a premium NFT provider and designer for luxury brands.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
CarBuzz.com

3G Shutdown Will Leave Some EV Owners With Nowhere To Charge In Public

We live in a highly globalized world where technology ties entire economies and societies together. This interconnectedness has allowed humankind to flourish in ways we never thought possible, but as the rate of advancement increases, some critical systems and infrastructure are being left vulnerable. Most major 3G cellular networks are being shut down in 2022; while to many this might not seem like a big deal, it turns out that 3G networks play a critical role in the running of EV charging stations across the country, and some of the first fatalities have already started to surface.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

NTT DOCOMO and NEC are Onboarding 5G SA Core Using Energy-efficient and High-performance AWS Cloud Computing Services

TOKYO, Mar 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) and NEC Corporation (NEC) have launched a proof-of-concept (PoC) testing to run NEC's 5G core network (5GC) service in a hybrid cloud environment that leverages the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud using end-to-end cloud-native network architecture. Through the PoC, DOCOMO, NEC, and AWS expect to prove the viability of cloud-native mobile networks leveraging a public cloud for network function virtualization (NFV).
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Mavenir Unveils Wide Portfolio of O-RAN Compliant Radio Units

Mavenir this week announced a wide portfolio of O-RAN compliant Radio Units (RUs) – expanding the Open RAN radio ecosystem, to provide Communications Service Providers (CSPs) with a wider choice of radios as they progress in rolling out open and interoperable networks. OpenBeam, the Future of Radio, is providing...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Schneider Electric at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with the ongoing MWC Barcelona 2022, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Mark Bidinger, Global Segment President for Cloud and Service Providers at Schneider Electric on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What do you think MWC 2022 will be...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Qualcomm unveils new offering for auto industry - To collaborate with Cognizant

Qualcomm Technologies, which is setting much store on the automotive sector, has introduced new and enhanced solutions to its automotive technology portfolio. It has unveiled a new iteration of its Snapdragon digital chassis, which will now include connectivity-as-a-service (as a feature of car-to-cloud services) and upgraded Wi-Fi capabilities. The latest version has the new Wi-Fi 6E automotive chipsets designed to increase bandwidth for Wi-Fi applications. The new connectivity capacity would also enable faster content delivery.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

STL Launches Portfolio of Multi-band 4G/5G Macro O-RAN Compliant RUs

STL this week announced the launch of Firebird, a path-breaking line of ORAN-based macro radios for dense, wide area 5G coverage. STL Firebird is a portfolio of multi-band 4G/5G macro O-RAN compliant radio units (O-RUs), initially available in Band 1, 40, 41, and 78 among others. These software-defined radios are based on a platform architecture and fulfill varying 5G coverage and capacity requirements of global carriers. Earlier this year, STL announced its collaboration with Meta Connectivity to design and develop dual RAT (Radio Access Technologies) 4G and 5G radio products, specifically in the Band 40 and 78. Through the Evenstar program, STL is working with Meta Connectivity to accelerate the adoption of Open RAN solutions.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

NTT at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with the ongoing MWC Barcelona 2022, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Shahid Ahmed, Group EVP, New Ventures and Innovation at NTT Ltd on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What do you think MWC 2022 will be all about?...
BUSINESS
pymnts

NCR and Stratacache Partner on Digital Menu Rollout

Enterprise technology provider NCR Corporation on Tuesday (March 1) announced a partnership with global digital signage and retail marketing platform Stratacache on software solutions that link to the NCR commerce platform, analytics and around-the-clock field service for restaurants. “Digital signage is a powerful tool that goes beyond simply communicating a...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Federated Wireless at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with the ongoing MWC Barcelona 2022, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Kurt Schaubach, CTO at Federated Wireless on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What do you think MWC 2022 will be all about? And what are your MWC...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Nemaura Medical Recognized As Innovator Of The Year

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced its receipt of the top award as Innovator of the Year at the LeicestershireLive Innovation Awards 2022 held on Feb. 24, 2022. In addition, the company was awarded top honors for Innovation in MedTech and Life Sciences. “We are gratified and honored to be chosen for these top awards by our community peers. The Leicestershire regions has truly inspirational people and teams at the technology forefront across numerous industries,” said Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura. “Thus, it is quite special to be recognized by our peers for our efforts to bring non-invasive diagnostics to market in an effort to bring significant increases in health, well-being and the quality of life to people’s everyday lives.”
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Google engineering director Ankur Sinha joins Remitly as CTO

Ankur Sinha, who spent the past two years as an engineering director at Google, joined remittance company Remitly as its chief technology officer. Sinha, based in Seattle, most recently oversaw Google Cloud’s commerce capabilities. He also previously spent 12 years at Microsoft in roles including principal software engineering manager and senior director.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy