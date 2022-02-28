Something interesting is happening in the latest Southern California radio ratings

In a recent column, I solicited readers’ citrus stories. Some of your responses follow below:. “I do not know the name of the variety of this wonderful citrus tree that bears seedless tangerines. It was already full-grown and bearing when I bought the house in the west San Fernando Valley in 2006. It grows next to a block wall that faces east. It seems to bear every other year. For instance, in the winter a year ago it had hardly any fruit. Now it has so much the branches are bowed downwards. I keep weeds down by planting ground cover underneath. I soak out to the drip line (canopy perimeter) about twice a month during flowering and through the hottest part of the summer. I know its feeder roots penetrate my raised vegetable beds up to fifteen feet or more out from the trunk, so the tree gets supplemental water that way. (I keep those beds watered on a drip system.) I apply citrus fertilizer four times per year as directed on the bag. I pick the fruit by cutting the stem with hand pruners, not pulling it off. I lop off any major dead branches once a year or so, and thin any crossing branches that rub together. I get so much fruit from this one tree that I juice them (takes me several days to pick and juice them all) and freeze the juice in ice cube trays, then crack the cubes out into freezer bags – I’ll get a dozen gallon bags with three trays per bag. They’ll last me all year long in my iced tea in place of regular ice cubes.” – William Zeiser, Winnetka.

GARDENING ・ 22 HOURS AGO