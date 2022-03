Many New Yorkers use the wintertime as an excuse to hide away under the covers, but for the ones who decide to brave the freezing temperatures a warming hot toddy should most definitely be on your radar. Classically made with just three ingredients—a spirit, a sweetener, and boiling water—the hot toddy is the ultimate go-to cold-curing remedy, and a lot of bars like to put their own personal twist on them. Since we’re not yet out of the winter blues, here are 10 of NYC’s hottest hot toddies.

