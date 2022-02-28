Loop 202 Santan Freeway exits to SR24 in Mesa closed March 5

Crews are continuing work on a project to extend State Route 24 as a four-lane roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.

The east- and west-bound Loop 202 Santan Freeway ramps to SR24 Gateway Freeway in southeast Mesa are scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, for work on overhead signs, according to a release.

For a detour, drivers on Loop 202 can travel beyond the SR24 ramp closures by exiting to eastbound Elliot Road and using southbound Ellsworth Road.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

