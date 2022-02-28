Ortega: Kudos to the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent

I just finished reading the March 2022 edition of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent while enjoying my morning coffee here in beautiful Gold Canyon and what a great start to my day. I actually reviewed the entire edition just to make sure of what I thought I just experienced and I was correct.

Thank you for not a single article of political divisiveness of which we are usually bombarded with these days; we need to be able to share our differing views and opinions, have constructive discussions and agree to disagree, without being at each other’s throats and as a collective society work together for the betterment of our nation.

Thank you for not a single article about the pandemic; yes we are all very aware that there is a very nasty virus going around. I had my turn with it, but we do not need to be constantly bombarded with the big pharma agenda and all of their incessant attempts to bolster their financial interests with preying on the public with fear mongering. Most of us are quite capable of making our own health related decisions.

Thank you for a complete edition with informative and positive upbeat articles. The bright shining faces of the youth doing great things in our community was so refreshing; we need more of this in my humble opinion.

Thank you for being a part of my great morning while sipping coffee and reading about some positive stuff.



Editor’s note: Dutch Ortega is a resident of Gold Canyon.