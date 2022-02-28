ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loop 202 Santan Freeway exits to SR24 in Mesa closed March 5

Crews are continuing work on a project to extend State Route 24 as a four-lane roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.

The east- and west-bound Loop 202 Santan Freeway ramps to SR24 Gateway Freeway in southeast Mesa are scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, for work on overhead signs, according to a release.

For a detour, drivers on Loop 202 can travel beyond the SR24 ramp closures by exiting to eastbound Elliot Road and using southbound Ellsworth Road.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712.-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov,

Need to know where a milepost is? Click on the “Mile Markers” icon on the map at www.az511,com.

Follow ADOT on Twitter @ArizonaDOT or call 511, except while driving.

