Ortega: Kudos to the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent

I just finished reading the March 2022 edition of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent while enjoying my morning coffee here in beautiful Gold Canyon and what a great start to my day. I actually reviewed the entire edition just to make sure of what I thought I just experienced and I was correct.

Thank you for not a single article of political divisiveness of which we are usually bombarded with these days; we need to be able to share our differing views and opinions, have constructive discussions and agree to disagree, without being at each other’s throats and as a collective society work together for the betterment of our nation.

Thank you for not a single article about the pandemic; yes we are all very aware that there is a very nasty virus going around. I had my turn with it, but we do not need to be constantly bombarded with the big pharma agenda and all of their incessant attempts to bolster their financial interests with preying on the public with fear mongering. Most of us are quite capable of making our own health related decisions.

Thank you for a complete edition with informative and positive upbeat articles. The bright shining faces of the youth doing great things in our community was so refreshing; we need more of this in my humble opinion.

Thank you for being a part of my great morning while sipping coffee and reading about some positive stuff.

Editor’s note: Dutch Ortega is a resident of Gold Canyon.

Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, East Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 14:15:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-23 20:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Rio Verde, Salt River; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 815 PM MST At 743 PM MST, the public reported a strong thunderstorm over Downtown Mesa, or near Mesa, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, East Mesa, Mesa Riverview Mall, Tempe Marketplace, Papago Park, Granite Reef Dam, Gilbert City Hall, Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, Downtown Mesa, Usery Mountain Park, Superstition Springs Mall, Freestone Park, Goldfield Ranch and Arizona State University. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 175 and 196. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 167 and 198. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 7 and 33. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

