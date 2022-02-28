$134K crack sealing contract before Apache Junction council Tuesday

The Apache Junction City Council on March 1 is to vote on awarding a $134,748.93 contract to Cactus Asphalt for the crack sealing of select city streets.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Crack sealing is a preventive technique in which a crack is prepared, cleaned, dried and a sealant material is placed into cracks to prevent infiltration of water into the underlying pavement layers, according to pinalcountyaz.gov.

The crack sealing work is planned for April-May 2022 via Pinal County cooperative job order contract No. 175923 in the amount of $122,499.03 plus a 10% contingency for unforeseen change orders in the amount of $12,249.90 for a total project cost not to exceed $134,748.93.

The project is part of the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Capital Improvement and Street Maintenance Plan and is funded by the 0.2% sales tax dedicated to roadway maintenance and repairs.