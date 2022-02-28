OBITUARY: Virgil ‘Ray’ R. Humphrey Jr.

Mr. Virgil ‘Ray’ R. Humphrey, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the age of 67.

Ray was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 30, 1954, to the late Virgil R. Humphrey, Sr., and Christine Meadows Brogdon.

He was a United States Marine and a retired handyman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Timothy Humphrey and Kenneth Brogdon, and his Aunt Sissy.

He is survived by his life partner, Connie Schutt; son, Josh Humphrey; daughters, Rachael Zelling (Clay) and Danyelle Ryan; stepsons, Colby Schutt and Chris Yearta (Tiffany); sister, Dee Kenney; sister-in-law, Diane Patrick; and 7 grandchildren.

A graveside service for Ray will be Tuesday, March 1st, at 11 am in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee. Visitation will be Tuesday before the service from 9 am until 10 am. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home for the cemetery on Tuesday, March 1st, at 10 am.

