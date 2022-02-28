Nashville International Airport® Recognized as 9th Best U.S. Airport

Condé Nast Traveler’s results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards recognized Nashville International Airport recognized as the Ninth Best Airport in the U.S.

More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

“BNA® works tirelessly to create a welcoming environment and enjoyable travel experience,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the magazine’s readers around the globe. We remain committed to continuing the experience that travelers appreciate at BNA and look forward to providing an even bigger, better airport with the expansion and renovation currently underway.”

The 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in late 2021.

According to a recent study, in 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $8.1 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars.

