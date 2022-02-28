ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville International Airport® Recognized as 9th Best U.S. Airport

 5 days ago

Condé Nast Traveler’s results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards recognized Nashville International Airport recognized as the Ninth Best Airport in the U.S.

More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

“BNA® works tirelessly to create a welcoming environment and enjoyable travel experience,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the magazine’s readers around the globe. We remain committed to continuing the experience that travelers appreciate at BNA and look forward to providing an even bigger, better airport with the expansion and renovation currently underway.”

The 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in late 2021.

About Nashville International Airport®
As infrastructure critical to the region’s growth and prosperity, BNA is a vital asset for Middle Tennessee and serves as a gateway to Music City and beyond. According to a recent study, in 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $8.1 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars. For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, Twitter: @Fly_Nashville and Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about BNA® Vision, our expansion and renovation plan for the airport, at BNAVision.com.

NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT®, ®, COMMANDER BERRY FIELD®, JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT®, and JWN®, among others, are the registered trademarks and trademarks of The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (“MNAA”). Use of these trademarks without permission from MNAA is strictly prohibited.

