Adam Cole has debuted some cool new gear inspired by Halo's Master Chief for his big AEW Championship match against "Hangman" Adam Page! Cole has gone on record many times about his love for the Halo video game series, and that has only gotten fiercer now that the property is not only in the midst of a brand new release with Halo Infinite but is getting ready to launch a brand new streaming series on Paramount+. So taking the opportunity with such a grand stage as the main event match at AEW Revolution, Adam Cole has shown off some brand new gear that suits him up like Halo's own Master Chief! You can check it out below!

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO