VIZIO Expands Cross-device Ad Offering with TransUnion

St. Louis-based medical device startup Readout Health has added to its C-suite, hiring for a key role that comes as it expands the scope of its digital health technology. Readout has hired Naomi Parrella as its chief medical officer, a newly created role. Parrella will take the post in a part-time capacity and continue her position as an obesity and family-practice physician and chief of lifestyle medicine at Rush University in Chicago, Readout said. Parrella earned her medical degree from Loyola University Chicago's Stritch School of Medicine.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO