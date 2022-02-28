Man Arrested On Warrant in Bucks County

WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department announced the arrest of 45-year-olf Leon Brown on theft charges. Officials stated that on February 23, 2022, Wyomissing Police were notified of a male shoplifter who fled on foot from the Boscov’s at the Berkshire Mall. The responding officers started searching the area and located a male matching the description a few blocks away. Boscov’s Loss Prevention responded to that location and identified the male as the actor who fled the store. Loss Prevention said they noticed the male, identified as Leon Brown, as he was shopping when he started concealing men’s clothing into a shopping bag he had with him. Brown then left the store without paying for any merchandise totaling $218. When loss Prevention tried to stop Brown outside the store he became uncooperative and ran away. Brown is charged with Retail Theft.

WYOMISSING, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO