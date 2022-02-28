Man Arrested On Warrant in Bucks County
QUAKERTOWN, PA — The Quakertown Borough Police Department announced the arrest of 35-year-old Kevin Marsh. Authorities state that Marsh was arrested on the 500 block of W...www.mychesco.com
QUAKERTOWN, PA — The Quakertown Borough Police Department announced the arrest of 35-year-old Kevin Marsh. Authorities state that Marsh was arrested on the 500 block of W...www.mychesco.com
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 10