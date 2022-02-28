ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Walmart’s ‘exclusive access’ sale for Walmart+ members offers huge savings

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walmart last week launched a special online shopping event exclusively for Walmart+ members. Walmart said it will be offering “some of the most sought-after products for spring” at “Black Friday-like prices.”. Walmart+ members can save up to 40% not only on game consoles but also electronics,...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

Walmart Is In Big Trouble After A Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral

Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains. While the Walmart location insisted it was just a failed marketing attempt to sell more clothes, many shoppers felt that the Arkansas-based store was trying to send another message about who is and who is not welcomed to shop their aisles.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

We Just Found Our New Favorite Vacation Dress on Sale at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Oh, to be on vacation right now. We know we just let out a huge sigh. When we close our eyes, it’s almost like we can feel the sand between our toes, breathe in the warm breeze, experience the complete and utter relaxation we perpetually crave. Yeah, we definitely need to make this happen ASAP!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Taste Of Home

Walmart’s New Look Could Be Coming to a Location Near You

Ever since Walmart’s first store opened in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962, the chain has come a long way. It didn’t even have an official logo for its first two years! However, founder Sam Walton’s retail dream kept growing and growing. When customers were asked why they enjoyed going to Walmart so much, they often cited low prices and incredible customer service. Doesn’t seem like much has changed over the decades.
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Pot#Electronics#Fitness#Pioneer Woman#Ninja Nutri Blender#Hdr
Joel Eisenberg

Plans for Walmart Closings in 2022

Walmart is the nation’s largest brick and mortar retailer, but are more lower-performing locations expected to close in 2022?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including QuerySprout.com, The Wall Street Journal, Corporate.Walmart.com, Business Insider, and BestLifeOnline.com.
CBS News

The best deals on TVs still available at Walmart's "Prime Day"-like sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're in the market for a new television, there's good news: Now's a great time to be shopping for...
SHOPPING
MarketWatch

Walmart hosting a 'Black Friday-like' shopping event on Thursday for Walmart+ members

Walmart Inc. WMT, -1.43% has announced plans to host a shopping event on Thursday exclusively for Walmart+ members. Starting at noon ET, Walmart+ shoppers will get up to 40% off on a range of products, including gaming consoles like the XBox X and PlayStation 5. "The shopping event builds on the retailer's members-only experience during Black Friday, when Walmart+ members could shop all the great deals before anyone else," the company said in the announcement. Walmart+ costs $98 annually, or $12.95 per month, and offers members unlimited delivery service at no extra charge, savings and promotions and more. Walmart said on its earnings call last week that it is increasing capacity for delivery and pickup for Walmart+, but declined to share the number of subscribers. Walmart stock has slipped 0.5% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
SPY

Apple’s New iPad 9 Is Back on Sale for Just $309 at Walmart – Price Drop Alert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Right now you can buy the 9th generation iPad, a 10.2-inch tablet powered by the newly upgraded A13 Bionic chip, for just $309 via Walmart. It’s the kind of rare discount that actually seems more like a typo than a genuine deal, but this one’s legit. We checked. In fact, we’re so excited about this price drop that we’ll say it again: you can buy the newest 2021 Apple iPad for just $309...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

PS5 Restock Confirmed at Walmart Today — Here's How to Get Yours

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get. Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before it was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge, even in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Walmart Plus Members Can Save Up to 40% on Chromebooks, Air Fryers and More Now

Walmart is hosting a special online shopping event, giving Walmart Plus members exclusive access to some of this season's hottest items, including the highly sought-after (and elusive) Play Station 5 and Xbox X gaming consoles. Members will also be able to save up to 40% on hundreds of items reserved exclusively for them, including electronics, fitness, home, apparel and more. The retailer's Exclusive Access Event kicks off today, Feb. 24 at 9 am PT (12 pm ET), and new deals will continue to drop every week while supplies last.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Why Walmart Failed In Germany

It's a place where you can buy your weekly grocery order and get your prescriptions refilled in one visit. It's a place where you catch up on the local gossip with your neighbor in the cereal aisle or watch a fellow shopper in ill-fitting pajama pants buy a single rotisserie chicken. For all its ups and downs, Walmart is no doubt a genuine American institution. Originally a simple five-and-dime general store in Bentonville, Arkansas — a place that still exists as the official Walmart Museum – Sam Walton's store has a long history. While you can find a Walmart superstore just about anywhere in the United States, you're probably not going to hear the name if you head over to Europe.
BENTONVILLE, AR
TheStreet

Target Plans to Offer Better Curbside Pickup than Walmart

Ah, curbside service. It was once the idle daydream of the profoundly lazy to be able to drive up to a store and have a chipper team member hand-deliver your goods to the trunk of your car. It summons up images of full-service gas stations of yesteryear. where a neatly dressed young man in a striped bowtie might fill up your tank with a smile.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
PC Magazine

Walmart Tips Thursday PS5, Xbox Series X Restock for Walmart+ Members

If you’re still looking for a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X, Walmart seems to be gearing up for a Thursday restock. However, the sales will only be available for Walmart+ members. The retailer tipped off the restock through a Walmart+ "early access" website. The page shows the...
VIDEO GAMES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Get early access to deals on laptops, vacuums, PS5 + Xbox consoles, and more with a Walmart+ membership

For those of us who didn’t know such a service existed, let me introduce you to Walmart+ – a $12.95/month (or $98/year) subscription from Walmart that gives its members perks like waived delivery fees, invites to special promotions and events, huge discounts on medication and gasoline, and early access to sales like this one that’s slashing up to 40% off hot ticket items like this RCA 50" Class 4K Ultra HD ($288), Shark® Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum ($158), and Sony PS5.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Thayers Natural Remedies Brings America’s #1 Brand in Toners to Walmart

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- America’s #1 brand in toners 2, Thayers Natural Remedies announces its expansion into Walmart, with distribution in more than 3,500 stores nationwide. Known for its heritage skincare products that are loved by so many for its efficacious naturally derived formulas 3, Thayers is launching exclusive new sizes of its Certified Organic Witch Hazel Facial Toners (8.5 oz) and Facial Mists (4 oz) at the retailer, in addition to offering existing (12 oz) sizes of the brand’s Blemish Clearing Collection and select (3 oz) travel size Facial Toners and Mists.
LIFESTYLE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
145K+
Followers
59K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy