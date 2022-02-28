Book review: Bob Odenkirk sketches a showbiz life in memoir

Just a little over six months after his heart attack on the set of his hit TV series Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk reflects on the experience. During his recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, the Better Call Saul star stated that being in shape for Nobody actually helped save his life. “Because I was in good shape. You kind of enlarge other veins around your heart. If you work out a lot. And I was told that more blood was able to go to my heart during CPR. Because these veins were just a little bit bigger from a lot of working out.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO