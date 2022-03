When a college becomes a university, there are potential impacts to not only that school but also nearby institutions. After D’Youville College in Buffalo recently announced its name has changed to become a university, Business First took a look at why that switch is a growing trend in the U.S. Already, Daemen College applied late last month to the state to become a university, and two more schools are considering the switch.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO