Movies

Robert Pattinson helps a new Batman emerge from the darkness

By LINDSEY BAHR
westplainsdailyquill.net
 5 days ago

Robert Pattinson isn’t morally opposed to superhero films. But he wasn’t exactly seeking them out before “The Batman” came along, either. This item is available...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
floor8.com

Ye opened up about divorce from Kim Kardashian on Instagram: 'Divorce feels like suffocating. Barely breathing.'

Kanye West doesn't seem to be taking the judge's decision, to grant Kim Kardashian's wishes to be divorced from the rapper, very well. After a turbulent few months between the former couple, which saw the Gold Digger and Donda rapper harass the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's new beau Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson online, a judge in California granted the SKIMS founder her appeal to be divorced from her estranged husband, on Wednesday - making Kim "legally" a single woman.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones, New Girlfriend Of Kanye West, Introduces Herself To Followers On IG

As the relationship between Kanye West and Chaney Jones heats up, many fans have been left wondering: Who is West's new girlfriend? Jones explained who she is and what she does for a living on Instagram, earlier this week. For starters, Jones explained that she is "European, French, German, West...
Collider

‘The Batman’ Review: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and a Complex Gotham Makes This the Best Bat-Movie Since ‘The Dark Knight’

In The Batman, director Matt Reeves shows the darkness and terror within Gotham City before he ever presents his title character. First, Reeves presents the murder, theft, vandalism, and assault that is rampant throughout the city. But out of these shadows comes Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, who uses fear to stop the crime of Gotham, a blunt solution to a complicated problem. When Batman fights crime, it’s equally blunt: a few quick punches to a gang—dressed in makeup that looks similar to such iconic criminals as Two-Face and Joker—before the group disperses. Batman hasn’t stopped the criminal element of Gotham, he’s simply delayed the crime for another night.
MOVIES
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
rolling out

LaKeith Stanfield trends after wearing lace stockings (photos)

LaKeith Stanfield caught the attention of many people on Feb. 28 after he posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pair of black lace knee-highs. The picture is a part of a series in his cover debut with Replica Man Magazine. In the picture, Stanfield is sitting next to a dresser with his arm resting on it. He’s dressed in a black shirt, black blazer and has his legs crossed as he’s looking away from the camera.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ryan Reynolds' Heartbreaking Announcement—I 'Feel Like A Different Person'

When we look at Ryan Reynolds, we see a confident, successful, and funny actor (you only have to look at his Twitter exchanges with 34-year-old wife Blake Lively to see that he is just as funny off-screen as he is on) with a gorgeous wife and three beautiful daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. However, the 45-year-old Deadpool star just confessed that all isn’t as it seems, as he said on CBS Sunday Mornings that deep down, he is struggling with severe anxiety; and has been for most of his life!
CELEBRITIES

