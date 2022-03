When: West Donegal supervisors meeting, Feb. 14. What happened: The board approved the 2021 auditor’s report for advertisement. 2021 financial statement: The report, compiled by White, Rudy & Co. detailed the township’s general fund revenues and expenses, and reviewed their internal controls. It stated the 2021 revenues were $5.2 million, while the budgeted revenues were $4 million; the 2021 expenses were $3.55 million, while the budgeted expenses were $3.6 million. The audit found that the township’s internal controls regarding their finances were impeccably managed. The auditing company typically issues a management letter detailing how a municipality can improve their practices, but this letter was not necessary for West Donegal.

WEST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO