ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

COTA to launch transit discounts program on March 1

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xREuR_0eRGBRte00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) announced it will launch a six-month pilot program on March 1 to extend transit discounts to individuals who receive public income assistance.

The “COTA Income Assistance Program” will provide a 50% discount to people to “improve transit fare equity.” To qualify, you must be participating in a countrywide program for income assistance.

Those six programs include:

  • SNAP food assistance
  • Publicly funded childcare
  • Ohio Works First cash assistance
  • Prevention, Retention, and Contingency emergency assistance
  • Medicaid
  • Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF)
NBC4 Ohio Senate poll: Gibbons over Mandel in GOP; Ryan dominates Democratic field

“COTA’s Income Assistance Program pilot is an important expansion of our commitment to providing equitable access to our customers who need it most,” said COTA Chief Financial Officer Angel Mumma.

Mumma added, “We’re excited to implement this program utilizing our new digital fare payment system, which allows for fare capping so all customers are offered the best fare rate for their trips.”

Individuals who are eligible can apply starting March 1 at COTA’s Customer Experience Center at 33 N. High St. Those who apply will need verification from a qualifying agency to receive discounted fares.

Those who will receive discounts will have their fares capped at $2.25 per day and $31 per month.

In addition to March 1’s application pop-up at N. High St., COTA will have six more pop-up locations throughout March to help those who apply.

COTA Income Assistance Pop-Up Location Schedule

  • MARCH 3 (11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Hilltop Branch of Columbus Metro Library – 511 S. Hague Ave.
  • MARCH 4 (11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Whitehall Branch of Columbus Metro Library – 4445 E. Broad St.
  • MARCH 7 (11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Parsons Branch of Columbus Metro Library – 1113 Parsons Ave.
  • MARCH 9 (11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) – Northern Lights Branch of Columbus Metro Library – 4093 Cleveland Ave.
  • MARCH 19 (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) – YMCA Van Buren Shelter – 595 Van Buren Drive
  • MARCH 23 (9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) – Our Lady of Guadalupe Center – 409 Industry Drive

For more information on the program, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

When will Columbus lift its mask mandate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is only a few days away from potentially lifting its mask mandate. While doctors said vaccine accessibility in the upcoming months is still important, the city is expected to remove its facemask requirement Monday, according to Columbus Public Health. “The nice weather, fun good vibes without having […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CDC mask guidelines ease for more central Ohio counties; Franklin stays same

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County stayed put but other central Ohio counties improved this week on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map of COVID-19 mask recommendations. The federal health agency late Thursday published its second weekly edition of the map mostly based on local hospitalization data, which replaced the long-used, harsher-colored county […]
NBC4 Columbus

Truckers roll through Columbus to protest mask, vaccine mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “The People’s Convoy” — a protest against mask and vaccine mandates — rolled through central Ohio Thursday. Drivers headed east on I-70 through Columbus Thursday afternoon with hundreds of truckers traveling in a group and hundreds of onlookers watching from overpasses and rest stops. “We demand the declaration of national emergency […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Traffic
City
Columbus, OH
City
Van Buren, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus’ economy expected to benefit from Arnold Sports Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a two-year hiatus, one of Columbus’ biggest attractions is back in full force. Thousands of athletes, vendors and fans are in town for an international show of strength and athleticism. The international competition continues all weekend long at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, and it will have a big impact […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wexner Center for the Arts employees seek to form union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Center for the Arts announced their plans to unionize Friday. Staff members urged leadership at the Wexner Center for the Arts to recognize their union, Wex Workers United, as a means to protect employees who faced furloughs, a reduction of working hours and increased […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
NBC4 Columbus

Equitas Health delivering COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In an effort to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible, Equitas Health will deliver them directly to homebound residents in some central Ohio zip codes starting Friday. The local nonprofit healthcare system will also provide residents with personal care items like laundry detergent, toilet paper, socks, blankets and toiletries from Friday to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Renderings show off Upper Arlington’s Community Center at former Kingsdale Macy’s site

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Upper Arlington residents can finally take a look inside the long-awaited Community Center going up at the former Macy’s site Kingsdale Shopping Center. Renderings have been released that show off the facility, which will include an indoor pool, multi-purpose event space, locker rooms, fitness spaces, three gymnasiums, adventure […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Schools dropping mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City School district is lifting its mask mandate, the district announced Thursday. Beginning Tuesday, March 8, facemasks in school buildings and buses will be optional, following updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, according to a news release from Columbus City Schools. “We continue to rely on the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Wcmh#Ohio Works#Contingency#Nbc4 Ohio Senate#Gop#Democratic#Income Assistance Program#Columbus Metro Library
NBC4 Columbus

What’s the future of abortion clinics in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Julia Cattaneo was 14 years old when she boarded a flight to New York City. A freshman at a Toledo-area high school in 1971, Cattaneo said she discovered she was pregnant after befriending a group of older men who “groomed” her for sexual abuse, she said. Since abortion had not yet […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio schools report just 770 new COVID-19 cases this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s K-12 schools saw their fewest COVID-19 cases of the school year, reporting only 770 new infections Thursday to the Ohio Department of Health. The record low continues a decline in cases since January, when Ohio schools reported a record-high 27,774 cases on Jan. 20 among students and staff. Thursday’s cases […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

African American Male Wellness Walk seminar teaches how to control diabetes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Organizers of the African American Male Wellness Walk (AAMWW) held a free program Saturday to help people manage their diabetes. The event at the Milo Grogan Community Center was aimed at improving diabetes management within the African American community. It featured nutrition classes, mixers, wellness coaching, and more. People who enrolled […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Angel’s Garage’ helping kids find a permanent home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of kids in central Ohio are currently waiting to be adopted and nearly a quarter of them will never find a permanent home.   But one husband and wife are using their automotive talents to help change the narrative.  “We just felt it was a good time to help some […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NBC4 Columbus

Arnold Sports Festival returns to Columbus at full capacity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Athletes and spectators were heartbroken when city leaders made the decision to cancel the Arnold Sports Festival back in 2020. Now, two years later, they’re ready to take the stage again in one of the sport’s premier competitions. “It’s a lot of sweat, tears, dedication, effort every day,” Caroline Zawadzki, a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Expo at the Arnold Sports Festival featured 800 booths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It will be a busy weekend at the Greater Columbus Convention Center with the the Arnold Sports Festival underway. The Arnold Expo opened on Friday, for the first time since 2019, in the convention center’s main hall.An official said there are approximately 800 booths at this year’s expo. “It’s so awesome […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Street-level map: Ohio congressional districts approved in March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Just two months from Ohio’s primary election and two days from congressional candidates’ filing deadline, those candidates may finally know what district they want to represent. The Ohio Redistricting Commission on Wednesday passed with a party-line, Republican-majority vote the map of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts for the next for years. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy