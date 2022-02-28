ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Valproic acid

acs.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValproic acid (VPA), formally 2-propylpentanoic acid, is a low–molecular weight branched-chain fatty acid that occurs naturally in valerian (Valeriana officinalis), an Eastern Hemisphere flowering plant. VPA has been known since at least the 1880s, when it was synthesized by American chemist Beverly S. Burton. In 1915, a monumental...

www.acs.org

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Ingredients That May Be To Blame For Your Acid Reflux, According To Doctors

Acid reflux can be a frustrating and daunting experience. Usually it is no cause for concern, especially when it happens infrequently. But for some people, acid reflux may be chronic, and seem to be triggered by any and every food. In situations like these, it can feel impossible to respond with dietary changes, as you may not know what foods are causing your symptoms to worsen. We asked Dr. Yelena Deshko, ND, founder of Timeless Health Clinic in Downtown Toronto, what ingredients you’re cooking with that could be contributing to your acid reflux.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Effects of fatty acid metabolites on nocturia

Dysregulation of circadian rhythm can cause nocturia. Levels of fatty acid metabolites, such as palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), 9-hydroxy-10E,12Z-octadecadienoic acid (9-HODE), and 4-hydroxy-5E,7Z,10Z,13Z,16Z,19Z-docosahexaenoic acid (4-HDoHE), are higher in the serum of patients with nocturia; however, the reason remains unknown. Here, we investigated the circadian rhythm of fatty acid metabolites and their effect on voiding in mice. WT and Clock mutant (ClockÎ”19/Î”19) mice, a model for nocturia with circadian rhythm disorder, were used. Levels of serum PEA, 9-HODE, and 4-HDoHEl were measured every 8Â h using LC/MS. Voiding pattern was recorded using metabolic cages after administration of PEA, 9-HODE, and 4-HDoHE to WT mice. Levels of serum PEA and 9-HODE fluctuated with circadian rhythm in WT mice, which were lower during the light phase. In contrast, circadian PEA and 9-HODE level deteriorated or retreated in ClockÎ”19/Î”19 mice. Levels of serum PEA, 9-HODE, and 4-HDoHE were higher in ClockÎ”19/Î”19 than in WT mice. Voiding frequency increased in PEA- and 4-HDoHE-administered mice. Bladder capacity decreased in PEA-administered mice. The changes of these bladder functions in mice were similar to those in elderly humans with nocturia. These findings highlighted the novel effect of lipids on the pathology of nocturia. These may be used for development of biomarkers and better therapies for nocturia.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Kush Queen Launches BÄRE+ Tincture With CBGA And CBDA Acidic Cannabinoids

Kush Queen recently launched BÄRE+ CBGA and CBDA tincture, which features the acidic cannabinoids CBGA and CBDA and is intended for immunity and daily wellness. Bare+ CBDA CBGA Tincture focuses on the therapeutic and wellness value of raw acidic cannabinoids rather than the more familiar psychoactive properties experienced via THC. The raw acidic cannabinoids, CBDA and CBGA are the stars in this formula that deliver high potency benefits in the form of water-soluble molecules. This combination of high potency and high deliverability translates to your body having the ability to intake more immunity-boosting benefits.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Biocatalytic synthesis of non-standard amino acids by a decarboxylative aldol reaction

Enzymes are renowned for their catalytic efficiency and selectivity. Despite the wealth of carbon"“carbon bond-forming transformations in traditional organic chemistry and nature, relatively few C"“C bond-forming enzymes have found their way into the biocatalysis toolbox. Here we show that the enzyme UstD performs a highly selective decarboxylative aldol addition with diverse aldehyde substrates to make non-standard Î³-hydroxy amino acids. We increased the activity of UstD through three rounds of classic directed evolution and an additional round of computationally guided engineering. The enzyme that emerged, UstDv2.0, is efficient in a whole-cell biocatalysis format. The products are highly desirable, functionally rich bioactive Î³-hydroxy amino acids that we demonstrate can be prepared stereoselectively on the gram scale. The X-ray crystal structure of UstDv2.0 at 2.25"‰Ã… reveals the active site and provides a foundation for probing the UstD mechanism.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Acids#Valerian#Pharmaceuticals#Vpa#American#Cas9#Crispr
WOWK

Best hyaluronic acid supplement

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally-occurring substance in the joints, skin and eyes. It provides healthy lubrication to keep you comfortable as you move through your day. Over time, the level of naturally-occurring hyaluronic acid decreases. When combined with certain wear-and-tear conditions in the joints (i.e., osteoarthritis), the lack of this crucial lubrication can cause pain and inflammation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Modulating the dynamics of BrÃ¸nsted acid sites on PtWO inverse catalyst

BrÃ¸nsted acid sites on the oxide overlayers of metal"“metal oxide inverse catalysts are often hypothesized to drive selective C"“O bond activation. However, the BrÃ¸nsted acid site nature and dynamics under working conditions remain poorly understood due to the functionalities of the constituent materials. Here we investigate the formation and the dynamics of BrÃ¸nsted acid and redox sites on PtWOx/C under working conditions. Density functional theory-based thermodynamic calculations and microkinetic modelling reveal a complex interplay between BrÃ¸nsted acid and redox sites and potentially fast catalyst dynamics at comparable timescales to the BrÃ¸nsted acid catalysed dehydration chemistry. Combining in situ characterization and probe chemistry, we demonstrate that the density of BrÃ¸nsted acid sites on the PtWOx/C inverse catalyst could be modulated by up to two orders of magnitude by altering the reaction parameters and by the chemistry itself. We elicit an order of magnitude increase in the acid-catalysed dehydration average reaction rate by periodic hydrogen pulsing.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Nucleic acid-based fluorescent sensor systems: a review

Nucleic acids have been actively applied to various sensing tools and future biodevices because of their high biocompatibility, as well as their programmable properties and functions. In this review, selected nucleic acid-based fluorescent sensors were introduced as powerful tools for exploring intracellular phenomena. Sensing systems in which readable fluorescence signals can be selectively "turned on" in the presence of target analytes are desired to obtain valuable biological information, including intracellular processes in living cells. In this context, we described the representative fluorescent signal generation mechanisms of the selected nucleic acid-based fluorescent sensors, including molecular beacon and quencher-free linear probes, as well as aptamer- and DNAzyme-based systems. In addition, recent examples of signal amplification systems for detecting small amounts of target analytes under isothermal conditions were highlighted.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Nature.com

Toolbox for the structure-guided evolution of ferulic acid decarboxylase (FDC)

The interest towards ferulic acid decarboxylase (FDC), piqued by the enzyme's unique 1,3-dipolar cycloaddition mechanism and its atypic prFMN cofactor, provided several applications of the FDC mediated decarboxylations, such as the synthesis of styrenes, or its diverse derivatives, including 1,3-butadiene and the enzymatic activation of C-H bonds through the reverse carboligation reactions. While rational design-based protein engineering was successfully employed for tailoring FDC towards diverse substrates of interest, the lack of high-throughput FDC-activity assay hinders its directed evolution-based protein engineering. Herein we report a toolbox, useful for the directed evolution based and/or structure-guided protein engineering of FDC, which was validated representatively on the well described FDC, originary from Saccharomyces cerevisiae (ScFDC). Accordingly, the developed fluorescent plate-assay allows in premiere the FDC-activity screens of a mutant library in a high-throughput manner. Moreover, using the plate-assay for the activity screens of a rationally designed 23-membered ScFDC variant library against a substrate panel comprising of 16, diversely substituted cinnamic acids, revealed several variants of improved activity. The superior catalytic properties of the hits revealed by the plate-assay, were also supported by the conversion values from their analytical scale biotransformations. The computational results further endorsed the experimental findings, showing inactive binding poses of several non-transformed substrate analogues within the active site of the wild-type ScFDC, but favorable ones within the catalytic site of the variants of improved activity. The results highlight several 'hot-spot' residues involved in substrate specificity modulation of FDC, such as I189, I330, F397, I398 or Q192, of which mutations to sterically less demanding residues increased the volume of the active site, thus facilitated proper binding and increased conversions of diverse non-natural substrates. Upon revealing which mutations improve the FDC activity towards specific substrate analogues, we also provide key for the rational substrate-tailoring of FDC.
SCIENCE
MindBodyGreen

Is Ascorbic Acid Part Of Your Routine? 7 Benefits To Prove That It Should Be

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The world of supplements and topicals can be overwhelming. Many products, after all, have ingredient labels that look like they're right out of a chemistry textbook.
HEALTH
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

Does Tobacco Increase Stomach Acid?

6 effects of cigarette smoking or chewing tobacco on stomach acid. Tobacco seems to increase stomach acid secretion in the following ways:. Nicotine relaxes smooth muscles inside the body. The lower esophageal sphincter is one of the body's primary defenses against gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). As nicotine relaxes the sphincter, there is a higher chance for the acid to trickle back into the esophagus and damage it.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Evidence Uncovered: Women Are More Susceptible to Alzheimer’s Disease

Epidemiological studies have shown that women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the cause of this phenomenon has been unclear. Now, however, a study led by Prof. Keqiang Ye from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a clear answer to this mystery that has puzzled mankind for decades.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy