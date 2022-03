Ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last week, the price of gold has taken a rollercoaster ride as it continues to fluctuate heavily in uncertain times. On Thursday, as Russian forces pushed into Ukraine, gold prices shot up by almost triple digits. However, the next day was a different story. In a shocking turn, gold plummeted by $100 on Friday in only a nine-hour span losing all its momentum. So with this kind of volatile market, what should we expect as the Russia-Ukraine conflict wages on?

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO