Syracuse, NY

Duke basketball: Mike Krzyzewski encouraged by Paolo Banchero snapping out of funk vs. Syracuse

By Brad Crawford
247Sports
 2 days ago

Duke head men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski knew it was a matter of time before freshman Paolo Banchero snapped out of his recent offensive funk and helped the Blue Devils' offense get back to scoring with fluidity. That happened during Saturday's blowout win over Syracuse. Banchero scored 21 points on 7-of-16...

247sports.com

247Sports

No. 10 Wisconsin stuns No. 8 Purdue, clinches a share of Big Ten title

MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn hit the bank shot that sent shockwaves through college basketball. With the clock below four seconds, the Wisconsin Badgers freshman point guard took a stepback 3-pointer that clanked high off the glass and through the twine. It gave the No. 10 Badgers a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched them a share of the Big Ten Conference title, which they can claim outright with a victory over 9-21 Nebraska on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

SEC basketball power rankings: Chaos reigns entering final week of regular season

Two matchups between the SEC's top four teams over the weekend produced some great basketball, and they also brought Auburn and Kentucky back to the field. Tennessee and Arkansas are officially very much alive in the race for the league's regular-season title thanks to the chaos on Saturday, setting up plenty of intrigue entering the final week of the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Caleb Williams gifts USC basketball team with Beats headphones after NIL deal

Caleb Williams is the gift that keeps on giving for the USC Trojans. When announcing his decision to transfer, he finished Lincoln Riley’s effort of bringing a wave of attention back on the west coast. Now, the star quarterback is giving his NIL deal to give back with the first known recipient being the Trojans’ women’s basketball team. Within a week of being at USC, the likely Heisman Trophy candidate quickly inked a deal with Beats which was co-founded by Los Angeles icon Dr. Dre, giving Williams a fitting welcome to Southern California after leaving Norman behind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Dick Vitale deems Mike Krzyzewski college basketball's 'GOAT' before Duke-UNC game

The final week of the regular season in college basketball has arrived, which means the sendoff for Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is almost here. Krzyzewski will coach his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium this Saturday against rival North Carolina. Legendary commentator Dick Vitale shared a picture Sunday of a marker board with a message about the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

UF makes Kelly Rae Finley permanent women's hoops coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida has a new women's basketball coach. Officially. Following a season in which interim coach Kelly Rae Finley led the Gators to their most successful season in years, Florida announced Monday it has lifted the interim tag from Finley and installed her as the permanent coach. The Associated Press reported that Kelly has agreed to a five-year deal as head coach.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Film Breakdown: How will Caleb Williams do at USC?

We welcome in USCFootball.com special contributor J.D. PicKell in for a new feature on the site, film breakdown of incoming transfer players that are joining the Trojans roster. PicKell runs his own YouTube channel "CFB with JD" where he specializes in film breakdown of key players around college football. For...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WETM

Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB at UNC

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse closes a five-game-in-ten-days stretch tonight when they take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. SU, who has lost back-to-back games, fell to Duke Saturday in front of the biggest crowd in all of college basketball this season. Despite 23 points from Buddy Boeheim, the Orange could not keep up with Duke who made 15 threes and shot 54% from the floor. Syracuse (15-14, 9-9) has two games left in the regular season. If they fail to win one of those games, they will have their first losing regular season under Jim Boeheim.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

No. 21 Texas loses final game at Erwin Center to No. 3 Baylor, 68-61

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s the final Texas men’s basketball game ever at the Frank Erwin Center, but head coach Chris Beard and the 21st-ranked Longhorns hosting No. 3 Baylor on Monday (8 p.m., ESPN) has a whole lot more riding on it than merely bidding farewell to the arena that’s been the program’s home venue since 1977. Head coach Scott Drew and the Bears are right in the thick of the race for the conference championship while Texas (21-9, 10-6 Big 12) is looking to add onto an already solid NCAA Tournament resume and potentially achieve milestones not reached on the Forty Acres in almost a decade in addition to potentially spoiling Baylor’s (24-5, 12-4) hopes for a league title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Making the Case for the five Big Ten Player of the Year candidates

Not only is the Big Ten regular-season championship up for grabs entering the final week of the season, but the Big Ten Player of the Year award is very much going to be a photo finish with five players realistically with a case to win the Big Ten's top honor.
NBA
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: North Carolina 88 Syracuse 79 (OT)

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina. Here are five takeaways from the loss. We all know the flaws of this team. They have been discussed at length all season. But I want to start with a positive this team has had all year. Their effort. All year this team has played as hard as it can. Monday night, with essentially nothing to play for with the NCAA Tournament off the table barring an ACC Tournament Title, combined with playing a team that is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life on their senior night, there was every reason for this to have been a repeat of the Duke game. Except, it was not. The effort that the players gave should be commended. No that does not mean accepting a .500 type season as the new bar for Syracuse basketball. No that does not mean a loss is suddenly OK. It is simply acknowledging that all season, this team has fought and given everything they had. I do think that speaks to the culture of the program, but that's a separate discussion. I think the players deserve support for senior night against Miami, where they will undoubtedly continue to give that effort.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Jim Boeheim Discusses End of Regulation at North Carolina

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina in a game the Orange led by one in the final seconds of regulation. Up one with 16 seconds left and just four seconds on the shot clock, Joe Girard attempted to inbound the ball to Buddy Boeheim. The pass was low and went off Buddy's foot out of bounds. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim discussed the play after the game.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Calipari thanks fans for another undefeated season at Rupp Arena

Kentucky finished off a perfect home slate (18-0) this season with an 83-72 win over Ole Miss at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. It's the sixth undefeated season at home for the Wildcats under head John Calipari, first since 2015-16 and the 14th in 46 seasons at Rupp Arena. Wednesday, Calipari...
COLLEGE SPORTS

