Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD

BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground to conduct testing February 28 – March 4

By Chris Montcalmo
 5 days ago
ABERDEEN, MD—Loud noise alert!

Aberdeen Proving Ground officials have announced that the base will conduct firing tests this week.

APG has daytime and evening firing tests scheduled Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4 from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The surrounding communities may hear weapons firing and see flashes or light visible off-post from illumination devices.

These operations are not hazardous to residents in surrounding communities and are “integral to ensuring continued readiness of service members,” according to APG.

Residents with questions regarding testing at Aberdeen Proving Ground are encouraged to contact the installation at 410-278-4415.

Photo via Pixabay

