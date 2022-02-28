ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elks to hold event for vets who need permanent housing

 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Elks announced the Veterans Stand Down, an event for veterans in San Angelo and the surrounding areas who are experiencing a need for housing services and other resource information.

According to a statement issued by the Elks this morning, Monday, February 28, 2022, the Veterans Stand Down will be held at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 125 South Browning Street, on Friday, March 4th, from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

According to the Elks, the event will include food, services, and resources for veterans, including cold-weather items for those who need them. The event is being partially funded by the Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant.

The Elks ask that anyone attending the event bring a copy of their DD24, a military ID card, or a VA ID card. Any veterans who don’t have access to these documents can visit on March 4th and the Elks will help them acquire the documents.

For additional information call Rachel Saxton at (432) 213-0843 , Tammy Egger at (325) 656-5486 , Richard Rodriguez at (325) 812-5241 , or Luis Martinez at (325) 513-3387 .

