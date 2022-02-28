U.S. FDA declines to approve Amryt’s rare skin disease treatment

The variant increases the number of HIV virus particles in infected people’s blood. Cavallini James/BSIP/Science Photo Library. The HIV-1 virus affects more than 37 million individuals globally and has resulted in 36 million fatalities to date, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) data. Scientists are scrambling to develop a vaccine; however, as the COVID-19 pandemic can attest, viruses mutate and these mutations can have a huge impact on the virus's transmissibility and risks, making things harder for the masses. And now, this is the case we're up against, as scientists have discovered a new and very virulent HIV strain in the Netherlands.

WORLD ・ 26 DAYS AGO