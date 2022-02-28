Broadway’s Christopher Jackson to Speak at WCU on March 19

Christopher Jackson. Image via West Chester University.

Christopher Jackson of Broadway’s Hamilton will speak at West Chester University as part of the President’s Speaker Series on Saturday, March 19 at 8 PM in the Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, located in the Philips Memorial Building at 700 South High Street.

Jackson is the first speaker as part of this series since COVID-19 paused productions in March 2020.

Jackson shares his remarkable journey from a small town in Illinois to performing for packed houses on Broadway. He reveals lessons he’s learned throughout his career and the mentors, mantras, and moments that made a difference, as well as behind-the-scenes information from Hamilton.

An actor, singer, musician, and composer, Jackson drew critical acclaim in several projects with Lin-Manuel Miranda: originating the roles of Benny in In the Heights and George Washington in Hamilton. For the latter, he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He also collaborated with Miranda on the Disney film Moana, in which he provides the singing voice of Chief Tui.

Jackson currently stars as Chunk Palmer in the main cast of the CBS television drama Bull. His other television work includes the recurring role of Perry Loftus in the HBO prison drama Oz and as Herbert Wexley in the new Sex and the City re-boot, And Just Like That.