ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lower Merion’s Kobe Bryant’s Rarest Cards Fetches a Record $2Ms

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8gTi_0eRG5kBA00
Kobe Bryant on the court circa 2014.Image via Wikipedia.

One of the rarest Kobe Bryant cards sold last week for a record $2 million, making it the most expensive card ever sold of the Lower Merion and Los Angeles Lakers star, writes Eduardo Gonzalez for the Los Angeles Times.

The sale of the 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald Kobe Bryant card occurred privately, according to PWCC Marketplace, an online trading card marketplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdnEl_0eRG5kBA00
The 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Precious Metal Gems Emerald Kobe Bryant card sold privately for a record $2 millionimage via PWCC Marketplace, L.A. Times.

The card depicts the Black Mamba, wearing No. 8, passing a basketball against an emerald background. The card is not autographed and is not a rookie card.

The condition of the card received high scores, including 9.5 for centering, 8.5 for edges, 8 for corners, and 9 for surfaces. The overall grading awarded by Beckett Grading Service was 8.5.

That is the company’s highest score, according to Jesse Craig, director of business development at PWCC.

“This is arguably Kobe’s best card in existence,” he said. “It’s more desirable than even a Kobe Bryant rookie card or an autograph. The grade on this is also the highest that exists, with only one other BGS 8.5 in the world.”

Read more about the rarest cards of Kobe Bryant in the Los Angeles Times.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
TMZ.com

Kobe Bryant's 81-Point Game Shooting Shirt Sells For $277K At Auction

Kobe Bryant's shooting shirt from his iconic 81-point game just sold for a massive $277,000 at auction -- and the lucky buyer also got a one-of-one NFT that came with it. The shirt is a one-of-a-kind piece ... not only was it worn by the Mamba before he scored the 2nd-most points ever in an NBA game (back in 2006), experts at Sotheby's tell TMZ Sports it's the ONLY worn piece from that game on the market.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#Lakers#Rookie Card#Bgs#Lower Merion#The Los Angeles Times#Pwcc Marketplace#L A Times#Beckett Grading Service
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Responds To Nina Westbrook's Tweet Calling Him Out Over Russell Westbrook Criticism: "I Welcome Your Criticism And Appreciate Your Defending Your Husband. But I Will Continue To Tell The Truth As I See It."

Skip Bayless is regarded as one of the biggest sports analysts when it comes to American football and basketball. He is well-known for his very hot and controversial takes, which draw the ire of fans and players alike. One of the players that Skip Bayless has criticized in the past...
NBA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy