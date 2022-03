It is wild to think how many of these cities have had a drastic drop off in Population. Utica especially. While many people know, Utica, at one time was quite a large city. 100 years ago, Utica had pretty much the exact same population as the New York State Capital of Albany does today. But even beyond Utica, when you look at some of the major cities across the United States, New York only has a few sprinkled into the top 100.

UTICA, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO