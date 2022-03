Adobe announced a few feature updates to its Creative Cloud Express platform, specifically in the form of "quick actions" to help users work more efficiently within documents. In a release, Adobe mentions that the original release which happened a few months only included a couple of "quick actions" for converting documents to and from PDFs. Adobe has added three new feature sets to Express PDF, combine files, organize pages and edit text and images. These new features are meant to give document creators more tools and allow for users to "edit the entirety of a PDF directly in Creative Cloud Express PDF.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO