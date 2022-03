(TRENTON, NJ) -- The Trenton Film Society is back at the Mill Hill Playhouse, bringing you in-person showings of the Oscar-nominated short films of 2022, in the categories of documentary, live-action, and animation. The New York Times reviewer remarked, “this yearʼs shorts are an eclectic bunch”; don’t miss out! Unlike last year, the showings are not virtual but live! Since we are back in person all attendees are required to show an ID and proof of vaccination to be admitted, and everyone must wear a mask at all times.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO