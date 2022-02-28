TONIGHT! Nurturing the Compassionate Community: An Evening to Honor the Legacy of Lucille Clifton

The National Association of Theatre Owners on Wednesday announced the formation of The Cinema Foundation.
The new donor-supported, charitable non-profit is dedicated to developing future diverse workforces within the exhibition industry, and growing moviegoing communities through research, education and philanthropy.
The Cinema Foundation is supported by NATO and an array of new partners, including technology companies, food and beverage leaders, members of the creative community and other individuals and companies dedicated to...
