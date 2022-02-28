TONIGHT! Nurturing the Compassionate Community: An Evening to Honor the Legacy of Lucille Clifton

“Tell me a story I don’t know / Tell me about these tastes from home,” is not just a lyric from the theme song that punk rock girl group The Linda Lindas penned for Take Out, a new HBO Max docuseries hosted by journalist Lisa Ling that examines the varied cuisine of the Asian-American diaspora—it’s at once a full-throated demand and a call to action for storytelling that will satiate the palates not just of Asian Americans, but of anyone grappling with questions of identity.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO