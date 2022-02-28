ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

World’s Largest Plane Destroyed in Ukraine

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmVUe_0eRG3ZdJ00

War rages on in Ukraine’s city streets. Now, amid mass evacuations, volunteer relief efforts, and the rising potentiality for discussion between the warring nations, the world’s largest plane has reportedly been destroyed at the hands of Russian occupants.

According to CNN Travel, the Antonov AN-225 had been in its hangar near Kyiv at the time of its destruction. Deemed “Mriya” in Ukrainian, which translates to the English, “dream,” news of the massive aircraft’s demolition inspired both alarm and sadness among the international aviation community.

The outlet reports that there has been no independent confirmation of Mriya’s destruction. However, Ukrainian officials shared news of the situation on Sunday, amid the invasion.

“Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya,'” Tweeted Ukraine’s foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, “But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state.”

In regard to the loss, Antonov Company shared that experts must conduct an inspection before verifying the craft’s “technical condition.”

As per the outlet, satellite images from Maxar Technologies showed significant damage to part of the massive plane’s hangar. Simultaneously, NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System counted multiple fires at the airport, one located inside Mriya’s very hangar.

Amid Russia’s occupation across Ukraine, invading forces reported their occupation of the Antonov AN-225’s airport on Friday. CNN reports one of their teams witnessed Russian airborne troops occupying the airport.

A History of Ukraine’s Iconic Aircraft

There are a few reasons why Mriya’s destruction, if confirmed, would be so devastating.

First off, Mriya holds seniority within the world of aviation, taking its first flight in 1988. Weighing a colossal 250 tonnes, it remains the heaviest aircraft ever built. The plane also boasts the largest wingspan of any contemporarily active aircraft.

Planning for the Ukrainian craft’s construction began two decades prior to its first flight. Original plans took root in the 1960s and ’70s, when Russia and the United States initiated their race to space. The need for such a massive aircraft arose as Antonov Company received orders to develop a mode of transport large enough for the then-Soviet Union’s Buran spacecraft, intended to rival NASA’s Space Shuttle.

Years later, the large plane served the global community during times of international crisis. For example, CNN recalls the devastating Haitian earthquake that struck in 2010. Amid the aftermath, Mriya carried large amounts of relief supplies to the Dominican Republic.

More contemporarily, the Ukraine-docked aircraft delivered COVID-19 medical supplies to heavily affected regions globally.

That said, it’s confirmed destruction, as CNN details, would conclude the iconic airplane’s more than 30-year career, signifying a bleak moment in aviation history.

Reportedly, however, Ukraine intends to rebuild the Mriya, though at the expense of the Russians. Ukraine’s state defense company, Ukroboronprom, revealed that rebuilding the massive airplane would cost $3 billion USD over the course of five years.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

Steven Seagal Speaks Out About Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Following Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine, American actor, screenwriter, and martial artist Steven Seagal has officially addressed the situation. During an interview with Fox News Digital on Monday (February 28th), Steven Seagal states that most people have friends and family in Russia, as well as Ukraine. “I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda. To provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other.”
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukroboronprom#Russian#Cnn Travel#Ukrainian#European#Antonov Company#Maxar Technologies#Iconic Aircraft
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
The Independent

Kremlin website goes down as Russian TV channels ‘hacked to play Ukrainian songs’

The Kremlin’s website went down and Russian TV channels were “hacked to play Ukrainian songs” following a string of reported cyberattacks as Vladimir Putin’s attack on the country continued.Ukraine’s state telecommunications agency announced on Saturday that six Russian government websites, including the Kremlin’s, were down, according to The Kyiv Independent.The agency also stated that the Russian media regulator’s website had gone down, and that hackers had got Russian TV channels to play the Ukrainian music.Hacking collective Anonymous took to Twitter on Saturday morning and said that it was “at war with Russia. Stay tuned.”The latest move comes after the...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
World
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine: Turkey says it cannot block Russian warships from the Black Sea

Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that allows vessels to return to their home base, the Turkish foreign minister has said. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to block Russian warships from passing through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits which lead to the Black Sea, after Moscow on Thursday launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine from land, air and sea.Russian forces landed at Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports as part of the invasion.Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the...
MILITARY
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

414K+
Followers
43K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy