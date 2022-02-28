ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico News Minute – Feb. 28, 2022

Henrico Schools officials make masks optional for everyone; the Youngkin administration eliminates Va. Department of Education equity initiatives; a career fair is planned next month in Glen Allen.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools drops mask requirement for adults

Staff and visitors of Henrico County Public Schools are no longer required to wear face masks inside school buildings, a school division spokeswoman announced to staff and families on Friday afternoon. The announcement came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for communities where COVID-19 is...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Mar. 1, 2022

Of Glen Allen was named to the fall 2021 presidential honor list at New York Institute of Technology. To qualify for this honor, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.7 or higher. ***. The following students from Henrico County were named to the fall 2021 president’s list...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Va. Senate, House pass measure to eliminate sales tax on food, essential hygiene products

Virginia legislators are close to passing legislation that would remove Virginia’s consumer use sales tax on food and essential hygiene products. HB90, proposed by Del. Joseph McNamara, R-Roanoke, and co-patroned by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Salem, passed the House on Feb. 15. It was conformed into nearly identical Senate bill SB451, proposed by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Herndon, and Sen. Jennifer McClellen, D-Richmond, on March 1 and passed the Senate.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Property Transactions – Feb. 9-15, 2022

– $150,000, 1,000 SF (built in 1955), from Ricardo Angel Gallardo to Arturo Justo Godinez. 408 Fayette Avenue – $175,000, 962 SF (built in 1950), from Tonika Green to Kimberly R. Childrey. 408 Otey Lane – $180,000, 960 SF (built in 1955), from Ashley M. Doub to Welsey T....
Daily Reflector

Feb. 24 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com. East Carolina University’s Coastal Winds Quintet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolof musiclive. Call 328-6851. Blessings for Your Heart. The Health Ministry Auxiliary of Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church will hold “Blessings for your...
Henrico Citizen

2022 RVA Career Expo planned March 11 in Glen Allen

The 2022 RVA Career Expo will be held Friday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2820 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. The event, presented annually by the Richmond Chapter of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association in partnership with the non-profit Career Prospectors and JAM (Job Assistance Ministries) meeting groups, seeks to connect job seekers with thousands of local jobs and internship opportunities at all experience levels.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Acacia Mid-Town restaurant coming to Libbie Mill

A former Richmond restaurant is reopening in Henrico. Acacia Mid-Town will open at Libbie Mill – Midtown in the county sometime this fall, according to owners Aline and Dale Reitzer and Gumenick Properties, which is developing the community. The Reitzers opened their original Carytown location in February 1998 and...
RICHMOND, VA
