Henrico News Minute – Feb. 28, 2022

The 2022 RVA Career Expo will be held Friday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2820 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. The event, presented annually by the Richmond Chapter of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association in partnership with the non-profit Career Prospectors and JAM (Job Assistance Ministries) meeting groups, seeks to connect job seekers with thousands of local jobs and internship opportunities at all experience levels.

GLEN ALLEN, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO